Massachusetts Transportation Secretary Gina Fiandaca is stepping down.

Why it matters: Fiandaca will become the first official to leave Gov. Maura Healey's cabinet, just over seven months into the job.

Driving the news: Fiandaca's last day is Sept. 11, though she will stay on in an advisory role through the end of the year, according to Healey's office.

Monica Tibbits-Nutt, the transportation undersecretary and a former MBTA Fiscal and Management Control Board member, will fill in as acting transportation secretary.

Healey's office did not immediately respond to questions about the reason for Fiandaca's departure.

Catch up fast: Fiandaca faced scrutiny earlier this year after the Boston Globe reported a $900,000 no-bid contract went to a consulting firm led by her ex-brother-in-law.

Like many before her, she also faced criticism over safety and delays at the MBTA, in this case because the short-staffed agency had implemented slow zones to repair problems flagged in a federal review.

Fiandaca also oversaw implementation of a new law that lets undocumented immigrants obtain a license, as well as this summer's closure of the Sumner Tunnel to accelerate repairs.

What they're saying: "I know I am leaving the department in capable hands," Fiandaca said in a statement, adding that the administration is "dedicated to addressing our transportation challenges by putting people first."

Flashback: Fiandaca was Boston's director of the Office of the Parking Clerk before becoming the city's transportation commissioner under former Mayor Marty Walsh.