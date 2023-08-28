Massachusetts transportation head Gina Fiandaca to depart after seven months
Massachusetts Transportation Secretary Gina Fiandaca is stepping down.
Why it matters: Fiandaca will become the first official to leave Gov. Maura Healey's cabinet, just over seven months into the job.
Driving the news: Fiandaca's last day is Sept. 11, though she will stay on in an advisory role through the end of the year, according to Healey's office.
- Monica Tibbits-Nutt, the transportation undersecretary and a former MBTA Fiscal and Management Control Board member, will fill in as acting transportation secretary.
- Healey's office did not immediately respond to questions about the reason for Fiandaca's departure.
Catch up fast: Fiandaca faced scrutiny earlier this year after the Boston Globe reported a $900,000 no-bid contract went to a consulting firm led by her ex-brother-in-law.
- Like many before her, she also faced criticism over safety and delays at the MBTA, in this case because the short-staffed agency had implemented slow zones to repair problems flagged in a federal review.
- Fiandaca also oversaw implementation of a new law that lets undocumented immigrants obtain a license, as well as this summer's closure of the Sumner Tunnel to accelerate repairs.
What they're saying: "I know I am leaving the department in capable hands," Fiandaca said in a statement, adding that the administration is "dedicated to addressing our transportation challenges by putting people first."
Flashback: Fiandaca was Boston's director of the Office of the Parking Clerk before becoming the city's transportation commissioner under former Mayor Marty Walsh.
- She moved to Austin to work as assistant city manager overseeing mobility before being tapped to lead MassDOT under Healey.
