Maura Healey taps up key cabinet positions
Gov.-elect Maura Healey's cabinet is taking shape.
Driving the news: Healey named Yvonne Hao, an alum of online pharmacy PillPack and Bain Capital, as economic development secretary yesterday.
- Hao has served on the board of directors for CarGurus, Flywire, ZipRecruiter and other companies, and is the vice chair of the board of trustees of Beth Israel Lahey Health.
- Hao, whose parents are from China, is the first woman and person of color to hold that position.
Why it matters: Hao's appointment is the latest in a series of high-profile hires that show Healey is looking to bring in a mix of private and public sector experience to her cabinet.
- Hao's experience in a variety of industries could help her grow the state's economic competitiveness at a time when lower-cost states are attracting new residents and businesses.
Of note: The Healey administration is separating the Housing and Economic Development department into two entities. She hasn't yet named the housing chief.
💻 Healey also announced she's tapping Jason Snyder, the state's former chief technology officer, to lead the Executive Office of Technology Services and Security.
- Snyder served as CTO under the Patrick administration and is currently Harvard University's CTO.
Healey's search for a health and human services secretary continues, but she named Mary Beckman, a former AG's office official, interim secretary in the meantime.
Here's who else is leading the administration:
⚡️ Rebecca Tepper, the chief of the Energy and Environment Bureau in the AG's office, will become Healey's energy secretary.
- Tepper will work closely with Healey's climate chief, Melissa Hoffer, who is also an AG's office alum. Hoffer most recently worked for the federal Environmental Protection Agency
📚 Healey tapped Patrick Tutwiler, senior program officer of education at the Barr Foundation, to become education secretary.
- Tutwiler has previously worked as a high school history teacher, principal and as Lynn Public Schools' superintendent.
💵 Matthew Gorzkowicz, formerly associate vice president for administration and finance at the UMass president's office, will become the state’s administration and finance secretary.
🚃 Gina Fiandaca, assistant city manager in Austin and formerly Boston's transportation commissioner, will serve as transportation secretary.
- Monica Tibbits-Nutt, former MBTA Fiscal and Management Control Board member, will be undersecretary.
