Maura Healey taps up key cabinet positions

Gov.-elect Maura Healey's cabinet is taking shape.

Driving the news: Healey named Yvonne Hao, an alum of online pharmacy PillPack and Bain Capital, as economic development secretary yesterday.

Hao has served on the board of directors for CarGurus, Flywire, ZipRecruiter and other companies, and is the vice chair of the board of trustees of Beth Israel Lahey Health.

Hao, whose parents are from China, is the first woman and person of color to hold that position.

Why it matters: Hao's appointment is the latest in a series of high-profile hires that show Healey is looking to bring in a mix of private and public sector experience to her cabinet.

Hao's experience in a variety of industries could help her grow the state's economic competitiveness at a time when lower-cost states are attracting new residents and businesses.

Of note: The Healey administration is separating the Housing and Economic Development department into two entities. She hasn't yet named the housing chief.

💻 Healey also announced she's tapping Jason Snyder, the state's former chief technology officer, to lead the Executive Office of Technology Services and Security.

Snyder served as CTO under the Patrick administration and is currently Harvard University's CTO.

Healey's search for a health and human services secretary continues, but she named Mary Beckman, a former AG's office official, interim secretary in the meantime.

Here's who else is leading the administration:

⚡️ Rebecca Tepper, the chief of the Energy and Environment Bureau in the AG's office, will become Healey's energy secretary.

Tepper will work closely with Healey's climate chief, Melissa Hoffer, who is also an AG's office alum. Hoffer most recently worked for the federal Environmental Protection Agency

📚 Healey tapped Patrick Tutwiler, senior program officer of education at the Barr Foundation, to become education secretary.

Tutwiler has previously worked as a high school history teacher, principal and as Lynn Public Schools' superintendent.

💵 Matthew Gorzkowicz, formerly associate vice president for administration and finance at the UMass president's office, will become the state’s administration and finance secretary.

🚃 Gina Fiandaca, assistant city manager in Austin and formerly Boston's transportation commissioner, will serve as transportation secretary.