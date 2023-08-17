Massachusetts' Congressional delegation's average age is 60

Note: Overall U.S. data based on 2021 resident population estimates; Includes non-voting Congress members; Data: Quorum, U.S. Census Bureau, Axios research; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios

Baby Boomers make up nearly half of Congress — despite that generation representing just 21% of the American population, according to data from Quorum.

Massachusetts lawmakers have an even higher ratio, with Boomers making up 63.4% of the House and Senate delegation.

Why it matters: The aging post-World War II generation has an outsized role in crafting laws that will affect the lives of younger Americans, including policy on AI, social media and other emerging technologies.

The big picture: The increasing average age of members of Congress has spurred debate about fitness for office, term limits and agism, Axios' April Rubin writes.

Zoom in: Seven of the 11 members of the Massachusetts congressional delegation are Baby Boomers, including Democratic U.S. Sens. Ed Markey (77), Elizabeth Warren (74) and Reps. Richard Neal (74) and Bill Keating (70).

Our delegation's average age is 60.

That includes the sole Millennial member: 35-year-old Jake Auchincloss.

Gen Xers include Rep. Seth Moulton, 44, and Reps. Ayanna Pressley and Lori Trahan, both 49.

Be smart: Massachusetts' median age in 2022 was about 40 years old, per Census data reported by the Globe.

The intrigue: 1 in 5 Americans are members of Gen Z, but only the oldest of this generation meet the House of Representatives' minimum age requirement of 25.