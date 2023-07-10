Life-size Barbie doll boxes. Custom-made dresses, earrings and T-shirts. Sold-out cruises and movie screenings.

What’s happening: It’s Barbie mania. The movie of the season is bringing out the self-proclaimed bimbos, himbos and thembos of Greater Boston for a hot pink summer.

Why it matters: Boston-area fans say the upcoming Barbie movie gives them a chance to rally around an unapologetically pink and bubbly icon at a time when the fight over abortion and LGBTQ+ rights are at the political forefront.

The big picture: The nationwide hype isn't just about nostalgia for Barbie, which has garnered a reputation for toxic femininity over the years. Fans say it's partly fueled by Greta Gerwig's subversive take on the icon and the inclusivity of the brand nowadays.

"Barbie has come such a long way," says Mallika Singh, 32, who lives in the Boston area. She now sees dolls that look like her, a South Asian woman, and all kinds of other backgrounds that weren't represented just a couple of decades ago.

Plus: Efforts to reclaim being a "bimbo" and a femme as a radical act of gender expression have also contributed to the hype.

Zoom in: Barbie hits the big screen July 21, but theaters in Boston, Somerville and a handful of other cities are offering "Barbie Blowout Party" pre-screenings as early as July 19.

The pre-screening at Majestic 7 in Watertown already sold out, per Fandango.

The theater plans to offer drink specials, a photo op in a life-size Barbie doll box and other perks for all screenings, says Sabrina Starr, director of programming and events at CW Theaters, which owns the Majestic 7.

Cinema: Salem is even hosting a Barbie-themed costume contest on July 21 with the clothing store Die With Your Boots On.

Flashback: Fangirl Fantasy, a local event company, worked with Warner Brothers to organize a free Barbie boat cruise last month. The tickets sold out in under an hour.

Julie Russell, owner of Fangirl Fantasy and a self-described Barbie girl, says she hasn’t seen a marketing rollout for a movie like this in decades.

What they're saying: "I’m beyond excited to become my full bimbo-fied, Barbie self, surrounded by people I love, because that just feels fun and freeing," Lexa Marinella, a Weymouth resident told Axios.

They plan to see the movie with a big group of friends.

The bottom line: "Right now, not all femme folks have the right to have fun and be free. But for one night, we can pretend that we do," they said.