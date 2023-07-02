17 mins ago - Culture

Photos: Barbie boat cruise draws hundreds to Boston Harbor

Steph Solis
Two stylish Black women in pink dresses take a selfie on the Barbie boat cruise.

They're everything. I'm just Steph. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

Hundreds of people wearing pink, neon green and sparkles packed into a boat this weekend, organized by Boston event company Fangirl Fantasy and Warner Bros.

What they’re saying: "This is the movie of the summer," says Julie Russell, owner of Fangirl Fantasy.

  • "The fact that I got to bring this to life in Boston, it really means a lot."

Steph here with a confession: I grew up hating Barbie. So much that my mom chortled when I told her I was going on a Barbie boat cruise.

Yes, but: Even I couldn’t deny the sheer creativity of these passengers was on another level.

What's next: A bigger story out this week about Barbie movie mania. Stay tuned.

Here are some of the cruise highlights:

Whitney Maka, a Barbie fan, wears pink, heart-shaped sunglasses while waiting to board the Barbie boat cruise on Boston Harbor.
Whitney Maka kept it cute with a pair of pink, heart-shaped sunglasses. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios
Andrae Devon, a Boston-area resident, wears fuzzy pink sunglasses and a pink suit. Devon brought blush.
Andrae Devon, a Boston-area resident, came prepared with fuzzy pink sunglasses and blush. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios
Joseph and Kelsey Navin, a white man and woman, pose for a picture dressed in pink. Kelsey's carrying on a string Barbie and Ken dolls in a pink car.
Joseph and Kelsey Navin brought Barbie, Ken and their pink convertible along for the ride. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios
A small line forms on the top of the boat as people take photos in a life-size Barbie doll box.
Barbie fans lined up for photos before the cruise took off. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios
Hundreds dance and hang around the Barbie boat cruise Friday night. A DJ plays music, near a large Barbie banner.
Hundreds boarded the Barbie boat cruise Friday night. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios
Katie Groves, a white blonde woman, poses for a photo in the life-size Barbie doll box. Katie's wearing a pink jumpsuit and scarf and white cowboy hat.
Katie Groves of Brookline brought the Cowboy Barbie vibes. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios
Jasmine Bacchus, a Black woman, poses for a photo inside the life-size Barbie box on the Barbie boat cruise. Jasmine wears a pink dress and small pink purse.
Jasmine Bacchus, fashionista and Barbie fan. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios
