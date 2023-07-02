Photos: Barbie boat cruise draws hundreds to Boston Harbor

Share on email (opens in new window)

Hundreds of people wearing pink, neon green and sparkles packed into a boat this weekend, organized by Boston event company Fangirl Fantasy and Warner Bros.

What they’re saying: "This is the movie of the summer," says Julie Russell, owner of Fangirl Fantasy.

"The fact that I got to bring this to life in Boston, it really means a lot."

Steph here with a confession: I grew up hating Barbie. So much that my mom chortled when I told her I was going on a Barbie boat cruise.

Yes, but: Even I couldn’t deny the sheer creativity of these passengers was on another level.

What's next: A bigger story out this week about Barbie movie mania. Stay tuned.

Here are some of the cruise highlights:

Whitney Maka kept it cute with a pair of pink, heart-shaped sunglasses. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

Andrae Devon, a Boston-area resident, came prepared with fuzzy pink sunglasses and blush. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

Joseph and Kelsey Navin brought Barbie, Ken and their pink convertible along for the ride. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

Barbie fans lined up for photos before the cruise took off. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

Hundreds boarded the Barbie boat cruise Friday night. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

Katie Groves of Brookline brought the Cowboy Barbie vibes. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios