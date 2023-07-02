Photos: Barbie boat cruise draws hundreds to Boston Harbor
Hundreds of people wearing pink, neon green and sparkles packed into a boat this weekend, organized by Boston event company Fangirl Fantasy and Warner Bros.
What they’re saying: "This is the movie of the summer," says Julie Russell, owner of Fangirl Fantasy.
- "The fact that I got to bring this to life in Boston, it really means a lot."
Steph here with a confession: I grew up hating Barbie. So much that my mom chortled when I told her I was going on a Barbie boat cruise.
Yes, but: Even I couldn’t deny the sheer creativity of these passengers was on another level.
What's next: A bigger story out this week about Barbie movie mania. Stay tuned.
Here are some of the cruise highlights:
