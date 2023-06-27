Saving for a Massachusetts down payment could take 12 years

Data: Zillow Economic Research; Map: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

Surprising probably no one, Massachusetts is one of the hardest states in which to save up for a mortgage down payment.

Driving the news: It’ll take Bay Staters more than 12 years to save up for a 10% down payment on a typical home, Zillow data shows.

That breaks down to saving 5% of a median household income — $400 every month if you make $96,000.

Why it matters: Massachusetts has seen the highest level of outmigration in 30 years, and affordability has been a major factor driving people ages 26 to 35 out of the state, according to a report from the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation.

By the numbers: In the Boston metro area, it should take slightly less time than the state average, at an estimated 11.9 years.

The U.S. average is 8.9 years, with states like Iowa as low as 5.2 years and Hawaii as high as 18.4.

Between the lines: The share of first-time buyers in the U.S. has shrunk to a record low as inventory and affordability issues persist, according to the National Association of Realtors, Axios' Sami Sparber reports.

That’s especially the case in Massachusetts where housing stock is limited and the cost of living is high.

First-timers are also waiting longer to buy; the median first-time American buyer age jumped from 33 to 36 from 2021 to 2022, the latest data shows.

Of note: The majority of Americans believe it's the worst time ever to buy a house.

The big picture: Saving for a down payment is the biggest barrier to entry to home ownership, says Brandi Snowden, a director at the National Association of Realtors.

Many would-be-buyers are saddled with debt, including student loans, car loans and credit card debt.

Be smart: Homebuyers aren't putting as much money down as they were at the height of the housing frenzy.

Steph’s thought bubble: Even if I start saving now, I won’t have enough for a down payment in Massachusetts until after Beyonce's twins are old enough to drive.

Deehan's thought bubble: Maybe if I save practically everything and wait until rates come down I can afford a $400,000 parking space with a river view.