Data: Zillow; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals Texas is one of three states in the U.S. with fewer "million-dollar cities" than a year ago, data shows. Why it matters: Luxury real estate prices are rising elsewhere, largely because the wealthy are best positioned to buy in a market with low inventory and high mortgage rates.

Reality check: Competition is cooler in Texas' major metros, where the stock of homes for sale has bounced back faster than in other parts of the country.

State of play: Typical home values fell below $1 million in Sunset Valley and Volente near Austin, per a recent Zillow report, another sign of the metro's backslide from the pandemic housing boom.

Meanwhile, homes in Bellaire, a city within Houston, jumped into luxury territory.

By the numbers: Bellaire is among the 14 Texas cities where homes are typically worth at least $1 million, a tally that's down from 15 a year earlier, per Zillow.

Eight of the areas are in Dallas-Fort Worth, led by Westlake and Highland Park.

The list also includes three cities in the Austin area, San Antonio's Hill Country Village and Round Top, the antiquing haven tucked between Austin and Houston.

The big picture: Persistent demand for homes outside of downtowns is partly why the number of million-dollar cities nationwide climbed from 491 to 550 in the last year, says Stephanie Anton, a Texas-based president at The Corcoran Group.

The other side: Hyperlocal factors like low lake levels in Volente, which is nestled along Lake Travis, can temper housing demand, Anton tells Axios.

What they're saying: "For affluent consumers, real estate isn't just a shelter decision," says Anton, who compares their motivation to buy a new home with purchasing a designer handbag.