What $340K gets you in Texas' major real estate markets

Prices in Texas' biggest real estate markets haven't budged much this year.
Why it matters: Home prices statewide chilled out after peaking in 2022 but remain a third higher than pre-pandemic, according to the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University.
State of play: The median home price in Texas was about $334,000 in February, research director Daniel Oney tells Axios.
- Here are examples of what roughly that amount can get shoppers in the state's major metros.
Reality check: Austin ($440,000) and Dallas-Fort Worth ($390,000) houses typically sold for more than the state median, while homes in Houston ($330,000) and San Antonio ($294,000) went for less.
Newer home in Houston
Listed for $340,000, a sleek three-bedroom house near Independence Heights was built in 2022 and offers a spa-like bathroom.
Remodeled townhome in Dallas
For $339,000 in North Dallas, near Farmer's Branch, a three-bedroom home features a chef's kitchen and remodeled bathrooms, among other modern touches.
Modestly updated house in Austin
Asking for $325,000, a three-bedroom home with some updates and older appliances sits in a lush Southeast neighborhood near McKinney Falls State Park.
EV-friendly home in San Antonio
Listed for $304,000, a three-bedroom house just off I-35, near Live Oak, offers all the modern bells and whistles, including an electric vehicle charger.
What we're watching: Texans are starting to adjust to still-high mortgage rates, which could spur more home sales and nudge builders to ramp up construction, Oney says.