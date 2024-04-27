Apr 27, 2024 - Real Estate

What $340K gets you in Texas' major real estate markets

headshot
new build townhome at sunset

A newer build in Houston. Photo: Courtesy of Redfin

Prices in Texas' biggest real estate markets haven't budged much this year.

Why it matters: Home prices statewide chilled out after peaking in 2022 but remain a third higher than pre-pandemic, according to the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University.

State of play: The median home price in Texas was about $334,000 in February, research director Daniel Oney tells Axios.

  • Here are examples of what roughly that amount can get shoppers in the state's major metros.

Reality check: Austin ($440,000) and Dallas-Fort Worth ($390,000) houses typically sold for more than the state median, while homes in Houston ($330,000) and San Antonio ($294,000) went for less.

Newer home in Houston

Listed for $340,000, a sleek three-bedroom house near Independence Heights was built in 2022 and offers a spa-like bathroom.

open concept living room and kitchen
Photo: Courtesy of Redfin
modern spa bathroom with tub and shower
Photo: Courtesy of Redfin

Remodeled townhome in Dallas

For $339,000 in North Dallas, near Farmer's Branch, a three-bedroom home features a chef's kitchen and remodeled bathrooms, among other modern touches.

Modestly updated house in Austin

Asking for $325,000, a three-bedroom home with some updates and older appliances sits in a lush Southeast neighborhood near McKinney Falls State Park.

EV-friendly home in San Antonio

Listed for $304,000, a three-bedroom house just off I-35, near Live Oak, offers all the modern bells and whistles, including an electric vehicle charger.

What we're watching: Texans are starting to adjust to still-high mortgage rates, which could spur more home sales and nudge builders to ramp up construction, Oney says.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Houston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Houston stories

No stories could be found

Houstonpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Houston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more