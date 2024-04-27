What $340K gets you in Texas' major real estate markets

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Prices in Texas' biggest real estate markets haven't budged much this year. Why it matters: Home prices statewide chilled out after peaking in 2022 but remain a third higher than pre-pandemic, according to the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University.

State of play: The median home price in Texas was about $334,000 in February, research director Daniel Oney tells Axios.

Here are examples of what roughly that amount can get shoppers in the state's major metros.

Reality check: Austin ($440,000) and Dallas-Fort Worth ($390,000) houses typically sold for more than the state median, while homes in Houston ($330,000) and San Antonio ($294,000) went for less.

Newer home in Houston

Listed for $340,000, a sleek three-bedroom house near Independence Heights was built in 2022 and offers a spa-like bathroom.

Photo: Courtesy of Redfin

Photo: Courtesy of Redfin

Remodeled townhome in Dallas

For $339,000 in North Dallas, near Farmer's Branch, a three-bedroom home features a chef's kitchen and remodeled bathrooms, among other modern touches.

Modestly updated house in Austin

Asking for $325,000, a three-bedroom home with some updates and older appliances sits in a lush Southeast neighborhood near McKinney Falls State Park.

EV-friendly home in San Antonio

Listed for $304,000, a three-bedroom house just off I-35, near Live Oak, offers all the modern bells and whistles, including an electric vehicle charger.

Closer to downtown, an all-electric, 968-square-foot home is asking $275,000.

What we're watching: Texans are starting to adjust to still-high mortgage rates, which could spur more home sales and nudge builders to ramp up construction, Oney says.