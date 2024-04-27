Where Houston-area home values are growing the most

A ZIP code in The Woodlands, Shenandoah and Spring is among Houston's hottest, per Zillow data shared with Axios.
The big picture: That area saw the metro's highest jump in typical home values compared to a year earlier, according to Zillow's latest analysis.
State of play:More inventory, partly from new construction, is "a key reason home value appreciation in Texas has come back down to earth after skyrocketing during the pandemic," Zillow senior economist Nicole Bachaud tells Axios.
Zoom out: Austin (-4.1%) and San Antonio (-1.9%) are two of three major U.S. metro areas where typical home values are down year-over-year, Zillow found.
Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston each posted increases that were under 2%.
Reality check: Zillow's analysis includes some smaller and rural ZIP codes, where there tend to be fewer, and less expensive, houses.
"In a small ZIP code, a few houses selling for higher prices may make the entire ZIP look like prices are appreciating quickly," Zillow data scientist Anushna Prakash says.