What's next: It could be a few years before there's enough demand to soak up the excess supply that's overwhelming some metros such as Austin, says Jay Lybik, CoStar's national director of multifamily analytics.
What they're saying: "We've got to get these buildings finished, and start filling them, without having more come online," Lybik tells Axios.
The pipeline for new projects is already slowing as developers find it harder to get financing, he says.
Be smart: Prices you see in the headlines are asking rents, meaning new leases only.