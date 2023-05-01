Data: RentCafe; Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

Apartment developers looking to attract high-income renters say they’re thinking beyond gyms and pools when it comes to amenities.

Why it matters: The push comes as many would-be homebuyers rent longer, incentivizing properties to compete for a growing cohort of high-income renters.

By the numbers: The number of high-rolling Austin-area renters earning $150,000 or more annually nearly tripled between 2016 and 2021, per U.S. Census Bureau data.

The 154% increase was higher than the national average of 87.5%.

Meanwhile, the number of renter-occupied households overall in the Austin area increased by 19.4% during that same period.

Yes, but: Austin's growing cohort of high-income renters — and its millionaires — are squeezing out long-time residents.

State of play: Lavish amenities at luxury buildings around Austin now include fire pits, rooftop bars, towel service, pet spas, electric vehicle chargers and valet services.

Austin's incoming Sixth and Guadalupe 66-story mixed-use tower, which at 875 feet will be Austin's tallest tower, will offer 349 apartments and 24 penthouses available for rent.

Perks go beyond a gym and pool — although it has both, of course. Residents can also access a podcast studio and a dog park with a washing station.

What they're saying: Gensler Austin's Ed Muth, the principal-in-charge of the Sixth and Guadalupe tower, tells Axios that experience-driven amenities like those at the new tower are paramount, such as indoor and outdoor spaces for entertaining or lounging.

There's also a desire for recreational spaces like golf simulators, racquetball courts and movie screening rooms. Plus, bike storage and EV charging stations.

"Today’s luxury renters are looking for the 'condo-style' experience that draws inspiration from the design elements found in luxury homes, such as high-end built-in cabinets, furniture and storage and refined interior palettes," Muth adds.

The intrigue: Meanwhile, Compass realtor Matt Holm tells Axios he's seen an uptick in high-income renters in recent years, who are looking for flexible leases and often furnished luxury amenities.

"I started noticing that about three years ago," Holm says. "Companies are still moving to Austin for a variety of reasons, so I think that trend is going to continue."

The bottom line: High listing prices and mortgage rates make home buying less desirable, Chris Salviati, senior economist at Apartment List, tells Axios.