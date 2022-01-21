Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Acting on behalf of a reader, we solicited your recommendations for the best cheesecake and key lime in Austin.

State of play: Being a dedicated journalist, Asher decided it was his responsibility — nay, his obligation — to truth-test some of these reader recommendations. So, Thursday saw him whizzing around town, braving the cold, to try yet another forkful of cheesecake.

Alex R. suggested Word of Mouth Bakery.

Asher's verdict: Dense, delicious and elegant — classic New York-style. Bonus fancy points for silver leaf on the blackberries.

Neena S. wrote that she is "obsessed" with the sweet potato cheesecake with praline sauce at Hoover's.

Asher's opinion: Airy and happily not too sweet — as long as you get the sauce on the side.

Former American-Statesman restaurant critic Mike Sutter (he's currently with the San Antonio Express-News) suggested the Celia Jacobs Cheesecake Experience — "because of the sampling opportunities presented by their diminutive size."

Of note: Celia Jacobs is temporarily shuttered while it looks for a new home since its food truck park is closing down.

Faith S. pointed us to Austintatious Cheesecakes, and multiple sliceable shoutouts were heard for Chez Zee and Upper Crust Bakery including from Sarah M., Belinda H., Kate Z. and Sarah L.