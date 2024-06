Potential buyers aren't the only ones frustrated by this market. Homeowners looking to move are feeling the squeeze, too.

Why it matters: Homeownership's many perks coexist with plenty of downsides — like being stuck with a "golden handcuffs" mortgage when you'd like to move.

The big picture: First-time homebuyers are taking up a growing share of home purchases while current owners stay put.

Half of potential sellers are waiting for mortgage rates to come down before they list, per Realtor.com.

Roughly one-third of potential sellers have been thinking of moving for multiple years.

Here's how some Axios readers feel:

J.Y. moved into a townhouse in 2020. The day his family got the keys, J.Y. learned the neighbor is an award-winning music producer with a full recording studio in the basement: "We are literally kept awake by the bass vibrations and noise."

The HOA won't help, he said, and the police say it's an HOA issue. "It's terrible, and now, originally expecting to be here only a couple years, we are now absolutely stuck."

North Gwinnett County's rapid growth and increasingly bad traffic have B.B. and his wife considering a move to the Midwest — a tough decision, considering they love their neighbors, the mix of restaurants and proximity to the North Georgia mountains.

"Moving now is a balancing act of finding a quieter city, more land, a lower cost of living and not blowing up our budget with higher mortgage rates, all while choosing among just a half-dozen homes on the market at a time."

H.R.'s got a well-paying job and his husband is retired. Their $475,000 Roswell home is paid off, and together they have $1 million in retirement savings.