Pure Quill Superette opens in Edgewood

Pure Quill is a new market and deli counter inspired by bodegas from around the world. Photo: Thomas Wheatley/Axios

One of Edgewood's coolest buildings is home to a new neighborhood market and lunch spot from the team behind Whoopsie's and Rising Son. Why it matters: Pure Quill Superette, chef Hudson Rouse's take on a community spot, plans to be a one-stop shop for hearty breakfast and lunch sandwiches, beer and wine, and the other staples of life.

Zoom in: Shelves are stocked with olive oil, coffee, Duke's Mayo and bread from Alon's. Deli cases offer fresh veggies and meat from Riverview Farms and Stone Mountain Cattle Company.

Order at the counter and enjoy egg 'n' cheese sandwiches, an egg salad sandwich, or chicken liver rice bowls at the diner-style banquettes.

The big picture: "My inspiration for the market was bodegas from around the world," owner Rouse told Axios. "There's nothing better than a roadside oasis."

Vibes: Lo-fi, laid-back and straightforward.

If restaurants were people, Pure Quill and Homegrown — the mellow breakfast diner about a mile down Memorial Drive — would probably hang out.

Catch up quick: Rouse lives in the neighborhood, and has loved the building — a former tire shop — since moving here in 1996.

When the former home of Chop Shop became available, Rouse saw an opportunity to open a concept close to his home and his heart (Rouse's family ran a grocery store in West Virginia).

What's next: Long Snake Wine Bar pops up at Pure Quill every Wednesday and Thursday.

Rouse plans to open a bar in the neighboring space. Grab-and-go prepared food options are coming soon, he said.

Thomas' thought bubble: My girlfriend and I visited Pure Quill on the first day of the water outage — the market's opening day. That didn't keep the crowds away.

My girlfriend ordered the fried veggie rice topped with an egg. I got an egg 'n' cheese sandwich (you can get sausage too).

Both were excellent and hearty lunch-counter options.

The bottom line: Go!