4 hours ago - News

Pure Quill Superette opens in Edgewood

headshot
A superette and lunch counter restaurant with a large white wall that has a pig mural

Pure Quill is a new market and deli counter inspired by bodegas from around the world. Photo: Thomas Wheatley/Axios

One of Edgewood's coolest buildings is home to a new neighborhood market and lunch spot from the team behind Whoopsie's and Rising Son.

Why it matters: Pure Quill Superette, chef Hudson Rouse's take on a community spot, plans to be a one-stop shop for hearty breakfast and lunch sandwiches, beer and wine, and the other staples of life.

Zoom in: Shelves are stocked with olive oil, coffee, Duke's Mayo and bread from Alon's. Deli cases offer fresh veggies and meat from Riverview Farms and Stone Mountain Cattle Company.

  • Order at the counter and enjoy egg 'n' cheese sandwiches, an egg salad sandwich, or chicken liver rice bowls at the diner-style banquettes.

The big picture: "My inspiration for the market was bodegas from around the world," owner Rouse told Axios. "There's nothing better than a roadside oasis."

Vibes: Lo-fi, laid-back and straightforward.

  • If restaurants were people, Pure Quill and Homegrown — the mellow breakfast diner about a mile down Memorial Drive — would probably hang out.

Catch up quick: Rouse lives in the neighborhood, and has loved the building — a former tire shop — since moving here in 1996.

  • When the former home of Chop Shop became available, Rouse saw an opportunity to open a concept close to his home and his heart (Rouse's family ran a grocery store in West Virginia).

What's next: Long Snake Wine Bar pops up at Pure Quill every Wednesday and Thursday.

  • Rouse plans to open a bar in the neighboring space. Grab-and-go prepared food options are coming soon, he said.

Thomas' thought bubble: My girlfriend and I visited Pure Quill on the first day of the water outage — the market's opening day. That didn't keep the crowds away.

  • My girlfriend ordered the fried veggie rice topped with an egg. I got an egg 'n' cheese sandwich (you can get sausage too).
  • Both were excellent and hearty lunch-counter options.

The bottom line: Go!

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Atlanta.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Atlanta stories

Atlantapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Atlanta.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more