Pure Quill Superette opens in Edgewood

One of Edgewood's coolest buildings is home to a new neighborhood market and lunch spot from the team behind Whoopsie's and Rising Son.
Why it matters: Pure Quill Superette, chef Hudson Rouse's take on a community spot, plans to be a one-stop shop for hearty breakfast and lunch sandwiches, beer and wine, and the other staples of life.
Zoom in: Shelves are stocked with olive oil, coffee, Duke's Mayo and bread from Alon's. Deli cases offer fresh veggies and meat from Riverview Farms and Stone Mountain Cattle Company.
- Order at the counter and enjoy egg 'n' cheese sandwiches, an egg salad sandwich, or chicken liver rice bowls at the diner-style banquettes.
The big picture: "My inspiration for the market was bodegas from around the world," owner Rouse told Axios. "There's nothing better than a roadside oasis."
Vibes: Lo-fi, laid-back and straightforward.
- If restaurants were people, Pure Quill and Homegrown — the mellow breakfast diner about a mile down Memorial Drive — would probably hang out.
Catch up quick: Rouse lives in the neighborhood, and has loved the building — a former tire shop — since moving here in 1996.
- When the former home of Chop Shop became available, Rouse saw an opportunity to open a concept close to his home and his heart (Rouse's family ran a grocery store in West Virginia).
What's next: Long Snake Wine Bar pops up at Pure Quill every Wednesday and Thursday.
- Rouse plans to open a bar in the neighboring space. Grab-and-go prepared food options are coming soon, he said.
Thomas' thought bubble: My girlfriend and I visited Pure Quill on the first day of the water outage — the market's opening day. That didn't keep the crowds away.
- My girlfriend ordered the fried veggie rice topped with an egg. I got an egg 'n' cheese sandwich (you can get sausage too).
- Both were excellent and hearty lunch-counter options.
The bottom line: Go!