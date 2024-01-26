Share on email (opens in new window)

Long Snake's beet salad and glass gem corn used in the restaurant's hoecakes. Photo: Joshua Fryer

Long Snake, Joshua Fryer's celebrated pop-up concept playing with "lo-fi wine, analog music, and the foodways of Georgia, Tennessee and the Carolinas," is packing up its current residency at Georgia Beer Garden on Feb. 17.

Why it matters: Fryer, the former general manager and beverage director at much-missed 8Arm, and his team have built a don't-miss dining experience.

Details: Long Snake pairs seasonal ingredients — the current menu includes native blue corn hoecakes, stir fried choy sum with anchovies and chicken spätzle soup — with a curated wine list and specialty cocktails.

What's next: The team, which previously set up shop at Whoopsie's in Reynoldstown, is confirming its next residency.

"So make sure you come out to see us over the next month, as we have some fun events and menus planned, and who knows when you'll see us again."

Of note: The nomadic wine bar took its name from PJ Harvey's song "Long Snake Moan."