The Georgia Institute of Technology campus in Atlanta. Photo: Philip Mccollum/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Georgia Tech is planning to open a free thrift store for students on campus. How it works: Georgia Tech's Green Goodbyes program collects clothing, household items, bedding, small appliances and other nonperishable items in good condition that are no longer wanted by students during the move-out process.

WSB-TV reports the Barnes & Noble at Georgia Tech will host the thrift store, which will open for students when they return to campus in August.

Zoom out: Nationally, the secondhand clothing industry is growing by 11% annually on average, and is expected to reach $73 billion by 2028, according to the 2024 Resale Report by ThredUp and GlobalData.

What we're watching: The rising interest in thrifting could cultivate sustainable living and aid brick-and-mortar retail.