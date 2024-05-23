20+ things to do in Atlanta this weekend, from Memorial Day events to concerts

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Military members hold a large American flag in the outfield prior to a Memorial Day Braves game at Truist Park in 2021. Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

From Braves games to André 3000's flute show, metro Atlanta has fun happenings all weekend. But we'll also have ceremonies and other events for the military members who lost their lives defending their country.

🎖️ The solemn Memorial Day Ceremony at Marietta National Cemetery features flag presentations and placements, a gun salute and more. (Monday)

Memorial Day ceremonies will also occur on Monday in Smyrna, Alpharetta, Dunwoody, Roswell, Norcross, Woodstock, Dacula, Hapeville, Milton and Peachtree Corners.

Acworth and Snellville will host their ceremonies on Saturday.

🎪 Get awestruck under the big top at the UniverSoul Circus. (Thursday-Sunday)

🪕 Head to Suwanee for the annual Red, White, Bluegrass & Bach concert. (Friday)

🦹‍♀️ Embrace anime, gaming and more in pop culture at the Georgia World Congress Center during the annual MomoCon. (Friday-Monday)

🦚 Join the Atlanta Caribbean Carnival, which begins with Friday's body paint party. (Saturday)

🪓 The free Bloomin' Fest features games, ax throwing, dancing and music. (Saturday)

😆 Laugh out loud at City Winery Atlanta comedy show. (Saturday)

While you're there, check out BJ The Chicago Kid amid "The Gravy Tour."

🎷 Visit Piedmont Park for the 47th annual Atlanta Jazz Festival. (Saturday-Monday)

🎆 Stone Mountain Park will salute the troops with a fireworks show and live performances. Military members get free admission with a valid ID. (Friday-Monday)

🍔 Lanier Islands is hosting several indoor and outdoor events, including a fireworks show, a cookout and movie showings. (Friday-Monday)

🍗 The Georgia Renaissance Festival is still happening until June 2 in Fairburn. (Saturday-Sunday)

🦒 Zoo Atlanta's Brew at the Zoo offers beer and wine samples, live music, yard games and more amid views of their animals. (Saturday)

🐖 Take the family to the Creekwater Alpaca Farm Barn to pet alpacas, rabbits, goats, miniature horses and pigs. (Sunday)

🌆 Atlanta's Virtue Rooftop Lounge is hosting a Memorial Day-inspired rooftop party. (Sunday)

🎶 The Alpharetta Symphony's Memorial Day concert is free and packed with a band playing patriotic tunes. (Monday)

⚾ Finally, the Atlanta Braves will begin a four-game series against the Washington Nationals at Truist Park. (Monday-Thursday)