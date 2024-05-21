How to vote in Georgia's May 21 primary election

Polls open at 7am Tuesday for the primary election. If you didn't vote early and need to know where to cast your ballot, we gotchu. How it works: First, make sure you have the appropriate photo ID before heading to your polling place.

Don't know the location of your polling place? Check your voting information by visiting the Georgia Secretary of State My Voter Page.

Once there, plug in your first initial, last name, county and date of birth.

Click on your precinct card to see your polling place and districts for city council (if you live in an incorporated area), county commission, board of education, congressional, state House and state Senate.

Don't know who or what is on the ballot? On the my voter page, you can view Democratic, Republican and nonpartisan sample ballots.

The fine print: Read your precinct card closely. Your polling place may have changed and you may be in new congressional, state House or state Senate districts due to redistricting.

Remember: Polls will close at 7pm, but if you're in line at that time, you will be allowed to vote.