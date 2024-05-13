Here's an awkward reminder that journalists are human, too.

While talking about our primary election coverage plans, I looked at my sample ballot to verify which Superior Court judges were up for re-election.

Why it matters: That's when I discovered that I had not only been moved from the 5th to the 6th congressional district, but I also vote at a different precinct!

It would have been embarrassing as a journalist not doing my due diligence if I showed up at my old precinct to vote on May 21.

So, don't be like me. Visit the My Voter Page on the Georgia Secretary of State website to check your information.