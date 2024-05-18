May 18, 2024 - Real Estate

Sprawling Metro Atlanta's hottest ZIP codes are quite a hike away

Table showing the ZIP codes in the Atlanta metro area with the greatest home appreciation in the past year. The ZIP code with the greatest change from March 2023 to March 2024 is 31816 in Meriwether County with a typical home value of $114546 and a year-over-year change of +16.0%.
Data: Zillow; Note: Typical home value refers to the average of the middle third of Zillow home value estimates for every home in a given region with a county record, including single-family, condominium and co-operative homes. Table: Axios Visuals

A ZIP code in Meriwether County, 70 miles away from Atlanta, saw the sprawling metro's highest jump in typical home values compared to a year ago, per Zillow data shared with Axios.

Why it matters: Fewer homes on the market kept prices growing in most areas and affordability dwindled, according to Zillow chief economist Skylar Olsen.

State of play: Typical home values rose annually in nearly all major U.S. metros, including Atlanta, Olsen found.

  • Of the 50 largest metro areas, the three that saw values decline were Austin, Texas; San Antonio and New Orleans.

Zoom in: The 31816 ZIP, which includes the city of Manchester, Ga. (population about 3,500), saw 16% home appreciation jumps in April compared to the previous year.

Reality check: Zillow's analysis includes some smaller and rural ZIP codes, where there tend to be fewer, and less expensive, houses.

  • "In a small ZIP code, a few houses selling for higher prices may make the entire ZIP look like prices are appreciating quickly," Zillow data scientist Anushna Prakash says.

Yes, but: Home sales prices in metro Atlanta have steadily — and in the case of Forsyth County, staggeringly — grown over the past four years, according to the Atlanta Regional Commission's housing dashboards.

Between the lines: Growth varies locally because of factors like job opportunities, development and population trends, which impact supply and demand.

