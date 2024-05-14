Dogs at Skiptown running in the foreground while people sit and stand in the background. Photo: Skiptown

If you dream of a place where your dog can run around with other pups, take some training lessons and get cleaned up, Skiptown's plans to bring an "upscale off-leash dog social club" to Atlanta could be your answer. Why it matters: Dog parks are no longer just fenced in, grassy areas where pups romp around while their humans stand around and watch. These business ventures are now catering to owners who may want to snack on some food or enjoy drinks while their dogs meet and greet other four-legged fur babies.

The latest: Skiptown will open this fall in 44,000 square feet of space near Pullman Yards in the Kirkwood neighborhood, the business said in a news release.

For the pets: The off-leash park will have 25,000 square feet of indoor and shaded outdoor areas for pups that like to run and tussle and a splash pad for the water-loving dogs.

Skiptown will also have daycare and boarding facilities (with around-the-clock supervision), a dog training studio, grooming areas and — wait for it — a daycare drop-off valet service.

Skiptown also has an app where you can manage your pet's appointments, upload records from your veterinarian and make note of your dog's routines.

For the humans: Food, beer, cocktails and a coffee bar will be available to nibble and sip on during your visit.

What they're saying: "We set out to raise the standard of pet care across the country," Skiptown founder and CEO Meggie Williams said in the release. "We want to make it easy for dogs and people to live their best lives."

Catch up quick: Skiptown opened its first location in Charlotte in 2020. Along with Atlanta, Skiptown is also planning to expand into Denver.

💭 Kristal's thought bubble: This is an interesting concept that sounds a bit more bougie than what my dog Hannah and I are used to. We will definitely check it out, though.