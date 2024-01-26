Rendering of Off Leash, which will open its second location this fall in Decatur. Image: Vickers Design Group

Attention dog owners: You soon will have a place where you can eat and grab a drink while watching your dog make new four-legged friends.

Driving the news: Off Leash is set to open in the fall in Decatur, with construction starting this spring.

The Decatur spot at 240 East Trinity Place is the second planned to open in the metro this year. Off Leash aims to debut its Alpharetta location in the summer.

What to expect: Off Leash will have an indoor restaurant (for humans only), a dog-friendly outdoor patio and a private, partially covered dog park.

Trained supervisors will be there to watch each dog and make sure the area stays clean.

The restaurant will have a chef-driven menu serving breakfast, lunch and dinner; a full bar offering cocktails and local beers; and, most importantly, treats for your fur babies.

What they're saying: Co-owner and Decatur resident Wendy Newman said in a press release that she always thought the location near Decatur Square would be an "incredible location for a dog park, bar and restaurant."