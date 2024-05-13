Northern Lights light up Georgia skies

Northern Lights lit up Georgia skies from the mountains to the coast on Friday (and less so Saturday) as the strongest solar storm in 20 years reached the Earth.

Zoom out: Extreme G5 geomagnetic conditions were observed reaching the Earth for the first time since 2003, creating spectacular views of the evening sky around the world, Axios' Kelly Tyko reported.

The intrigue: The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Space Weather Prediction Center said on Saturday there were some "reports of power grid irregularities and degradation to high-frequency communications and GPS."

Thomas' thought bubble: My girlfriend and I caught a faint pink glow — a stronger glow when you use a longer exposure on your phone — around 11pm on Friday.

According to some reports, the higher the latitude, the better the view. Ours was A-OK.

View Atlanta's office of the National Weather Service's roundup of Georgia photos.