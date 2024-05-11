Why it matters: Extreme G5 geomagnetic conditions were observed reaching the Earth for the first time since 2003, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Space Weather Prediction Center said.
Thestorm has the potential to disrupt communications, the electric power grid, and navigation, radio and satellite operations.
Driving the news: The Space Weather Prediction Center said Saturday that a "strongly enhanced solar wind environment and CME influences are expected to continue on 11 May."
It is "very likely that geomagnetic storming will persist through the weekend as several additional Earth-directed Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs) are in transit to Earth's outer atmosphere," the center said.
Storms are "expected to continue" through Sunday, May 12 and the center said another "minor event will remain likely" through Monday, per a 3-day forecast.
The big picture: Photos from around the world show beautiful and bright sky with pink, purple, green and other colors from auroras.
The views are usually seen in high latitudes but were visible farther south because of the strong solar storm.