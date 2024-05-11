Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The Aurora borealis, commonly known as the Northern Lights, lights up the sky in Manning Park, British Columbia, Canada on May 11, 2024. Photo: Andrew Chin/Getty Images

The most powerful solar storm in more than 20 years struck Earth Friday triggering breathtaking celestial shows of the Northern Lights, also known as Aurora borealis, around the globe. Why it matters: Extreme G5 geomagnetic conditions were observed reaching the Earth for the first time since 2003, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Space Weather Prediction Center said.

The storm has the potential to disrupt communications, the electric power grid, and navigation, radio and satellite operations.

Northern Lights forecast 2024

Driving the news: The Space Weather Prediction Center said Saturday that a "strongly enhanced solar wind environment and CME influences are

expected to continue on 11 May."

It is "very likely that geomagnetic storming will persist through the weekend as several additional Earth-directed Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs) are in transit to Earth's outer atmosphere," the center said.

Storms are "expected to continue" through Sunday, May 12 and the center said another "minor event will remain likely" through Monday, per a 3-day forecast.

Aurora borealis in photos

The big picture: Photos from around the world show beautiful and bright sky with pink, purple, green and other colors from auroras.

The views are usually seen in high latitudes but were visible farther south because of the strong solar storm.

#Auroraborealis and #geomagneticstorm were trending early Saturday on X.

Context: In the Southern Hemisphere, it's known as the Southern Lights or Aurora australis.

The Aurora borealis and setting Moon as seen late Friday night from Albany, New York. Photo: Alex Fitzpatrick/Axios

Unusual sun activity created a G5 Geostorm on Earth sparked an Aurora borealis in Mount Mitchell, North Carolina on May 10, 2024. Photo: Peter Zay/Anadolu via Getty Images

Northern Lights illumination were visible in purple and green color bands from the Dutch countryside. Winterle, Netherlands on May 11, 2024 Photo: Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Northern Lights illuminated the sky in Rochester, New York on May 11, 2024. Photo: Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images

Northern Lights illuminate the night sky north of San Francisco in Middletown, California on May 11, 2024. Photo: Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

A photographer takes pictures of the Aurora australis, also known as the Southern Lights, over waters of Lake Ellesmere on the outskirts of Christchurch on May 11, 2024. Photo: Sanka Vidanagama AFP via Getty Images

Go deeper: How to see the Northern Lights in the U.S. this weekend