Aurora viewing depends on four factors, according to the SWPC.
1. Geomagnetic activity: "If the geomagnetic field is active, then the aurora will be brighter and further from the poles. Geomagnetic activity is driven by solar activity and solar coronal holes and thus it waxes and wanes with time."
2. Location: Go toward the magnetic poles.
Alaska is known for being one of the best places to view auroras along with Canada and Scandinavia because of the high northern latitudes, according to the institute.
3. Darkness: It needs to be dark and you'll need to get away from city lights.
The institute notes there is "always some aurora at some place on earth" but it might be faint and occur at very high latitudes. "Sunlight and clouds are the biggest obstacles to auroral observations."
4. Timing: Between 10pm and 2am local time is usually the best time to spot auroras, the prediction center said.
The best seasons for aurora watching are typically around the spring and fall equinoxes.