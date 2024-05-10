"Severe" solar storm could bring Northern Lights to U.S. this weekend

The Sun has been emitting "strong" solar flares of high-energy radiation, raising the possibility of communications disruptions but also that the Northern Lights could be seen across parts of the U.S. from Friday evening. The big picture: That's according to NOAA, which issued a "very rare" Severe (G4) Geomagnetic Storm Watch — the first such alert in 19 years.

Between the lines: Although rare, such large bursts of plasma from the Sun, known as extreme coronal mass ejections (CME), cause geomagnetic storms when they are directed at Earth.

CMEs have the potential to harm satellites, impact infrastructure and disrupt communications.

Driving the news: "A large sunspot cluster has produced several moderate to strong solar flares since Wednesday," per a statement from NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center on Thursday.

"At least five flares were associated with CMEs that appear to be Earth-directed."

What we're watching: "Additional solar eruptions could cause geomagnetic storm conditions to persist through the weekend," according to the SWPC.

"Geomagnetic storms can also trigger spectacular displays of aurora on Earth. A severe geomagnetic storm includes the potential for aurora to be seen as far south as Alabama and Northern California."

Where it stands: "It is a rather volatile situation on the Sun right now that we're monitoring very closely," said Bill Murtagh, program coordinator at NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center, per the Washington Post.

"We're going to get somewhat of a prolonged period of geomagnetic storming."

Go deeper: Sun's strongest solar flare in years knocks out radio frequencies