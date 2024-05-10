Skip to main content
2 hours ago - Science

"Severe" solar storm could bring Northern Lights to U.S. this weekend

An image of a solar flare from the sun, circled by NASA.

A strong solar flare (circled) observed on Thursday. Photo: NOAA

The Sun has been emitting "strong" solar flares of high-energy radiation, raising the possibility of communications disruptions but also that the Northern Lights could be seen across parts of the U.S. from Friday evening.

The big picture: That's according to NOAA, which issued a "very rare" Severe (G4) Geomagnetic Storm Watch — the first such alert in 19 years.

Between the lines: Although rare, such large bursts of plasma from the Sun, known as extreme coronal mass ejections (CME), cause geomagnetic storms when they are directed at Earth.

  • CMEs have the potential to harm satellites, impact infrastructure and disrupt communications.

Driving the news: "A large sunspot cluster has produced several moderate to strong solar flares since Wednesday," per a statement from NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center on Thursday.

  • "At least five flares were associated with CMEs that appear to be Earth-directed."

What we're watching: "Additional solar eruptions could cause geomagnetic storm conditions to persist through the weekend," according to the SWPC.

  • "Geomagnetic storms can also trigger spectacular displays of aurora on Earth. A severe geomagnetic storm includes the potential for aurora to be seen as far south as Alabama and Northern California."

Where it stands: "It is a rather volatile situation on the Sun right now that we're monitoring very closely," said Bill Murtagh, program coordinator at NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center, per the Washington Post.

  • "We're going to get somewhat of a prolonged period of geomagnetic storming."

