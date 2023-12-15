58 mins ago - Science
Sun's strongest solar flare in years knocks out radio frequencies
The Sun sent out a monster solar flare of high-energy radiation that NASA captured on Thursday in what NOAA Space Weather said was "likely one of the largest" such events ever recorded.
Why it matters: These powerful bursts of energy "can impact radio communications, electric power grids, navigation signals, and pose risks to spacecraft and astronauts," per a NASA statement. Radio frequency blackouts were reported across the U.S. after this one.
- Although rare, these large bursts of plasma from the Sun, known as extreme coronal mass ejection (CME), could cause a months-long blackout on Earth, billions of dollars in damage and harm satellites.
- A Lancaster University study published Monday found these solar storms can also cause errors on railways, switching train signals from red to green in "the worst case scenario."
The big picture: The Sun's activity is measured in 11-year cycles and flares are classified by their range and strength, from the weakest, B class, to C, M and the strongest, X.
- NOAA scientists determined Thursday's X-class flare as not only the largest of the current Solar Cycle 25, but also the biggest since September 2017.
- CMEs can supercharge the auroras and this event has raised the possibility that people in New England to see the northern lights, CBS News reports.
