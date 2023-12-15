Sun's strongest solar flare in years knocks out radio frequencies

NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory captured this image of a solar flare (the bright flash, c) Thursday showing a subset of extreme ultraviolet light that highlights the extremely hot material in flares, and which is colorized in teal. Photo: NASA/SDO

The Sun sent out a monster solar flare of high-energy radiation that NASA captured on Thursday in what NOAA Space Weather said was "likely one of the largest" such events ever recorded.

Why it matters: These powerful bursts of energy "can impact radio communications, electric power grids, navigation signals, and pose risks to spacecraft and astronauts," per a NASA statement. Radio frequency blackouts were reported across the U.S. after this one.

Although rare, these large bursts of plasma from the Sun, known as extreme coronal mass ejection (CME), could cause a months-long blackout on Earth, billions of dollars in damage and harm satellites.

A Lancaster University study published Monday found these solar storms can also cause errors on railways, switching train signals from red to green in "the worst case scenario."

The big picture: The Sun's activity is measured in 11-year cycles and flares are classified by their range and strength, from the weakest, B class, to C, M and the strongest, X.

NOAA scientists determined Thursday's X-class flare as not only the largest of the current Solar Cycle 25, but also the biggest since September 2017.

CMEs can supercharge the auroras and this event has raised the possibility that people in New England to see the northern lights, CBS News reports.

