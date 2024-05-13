City of Atlanta residents shopping for an e-bike, take note: The registration period for a lottery to award $1 million in e-bike rebates begins next month. Why it matters: The city and Propel ATL's rebate program could save Atlantans more than $1,000 on a new e-bike, increase access to jobs and schools and take cars off the road.

The program could add an extra 800 to 1,000 e-bikes to the city streets, according to the Atlanta Regional Commission, which is managing the program.

Zoom in: 75% of the rebated funds are reserved for residents who earn at or below roughly $54,000 a year. They can receive a $1,500 rebate for a standard e-bike and $2,000 for a cargo e-bike.

For Atlantans who earn over that threshold, the rebates are $500 for a standard e-bike and $1,000 for a cargo e-bike.

How it works: The one-week lottery registration period opens on June 16. You must live in the city limits to qualify (officials say people will have to submit proof that they live in the city limits).

Caveats: The ARC has a detailed FAQ that answers questions about e-bikes, rebate restrictions and more. Sign up for emails to get updates and notifications.