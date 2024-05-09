Atlanta Cycling Festival returns with rides galore

Share on email (opens in new window)

The Atlanta Cycling Festival returns this weekend with a jam-packed schedule to keep you on two wheels for days on end. Why it matters: Cycling in a car-centric and hilly city like Atlanta can seem daunting, but fear not; there's safety and fun in numbers. Plus, there's no better way to experience and explore the city.

Zoom in: The festival kicks off on Saturday with group rides for beginner (the 5-mile-ish Cycling for Good), intermediate (a tour of Atlanta's Black-owned coffee shops) and advanced (the nearly 30-mile ride intown gravel jaunt) cyclists.

The 4pm opening bash in South Downtown includes raffles and giveaways for REI swag, Atlanta United tickets, a bike-camping trip and more.

The expanded schedule includes a bike-in movie at Three Taverns, a dressed-to-the-nines cocktail bar ride, and a South River slow roll that includes a stop at Ferns of the World.

Yes, and: Organizers and event partners have also planned rides for queer cyclists, singles moving at "romance pace," families and people looking for the best views of the city skyline.

The bottom line: There's a ride for everyone.

Fun fact: The festival is partnering with Musette, an Atlanta bicycle concierge company, to serve people who want to rent a bike.

Thomas' thought bubble: I don't want to miss the Maynard to Maynard ride from the Atlanta airport to Grant Park to honor the city's first Black mayor, Maynard Jackson, and the creation of the Neighborhood Planning Unit system.

Check the event calendar for event updates, cancellations and other information.

