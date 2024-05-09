Atlanta Cycling Festival returns with rides galore

The Atlanta Cycling Festival returns this weekend with a jam-packed schedule to keep you on two wheels for days on end.
Why it matters: Cycling in a car-centric and hilly city like Atlanta can seem daunting, but fear not; there's safety and fun in numbers.
Plus, there's no better way to experience and explore the city.
Zoom in: The festival kicks off on Saturday with group rides for beginner (the 5-mile-ish Cycling for Good), intermediate (a tour of Atlanta's Black-owned coffee shops) and advanced (the nearly 30-mile ride intown gravel jaunt) cyclists.
The 4pm opening bash in South Downtown includes raffles and giveaways for REI swag, Atlanta United tickets, a bike-camping trip and more.