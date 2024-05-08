Share on email (opens in new window)

Welcome back to Atlanta City Hall, where this week lawmakers are crafting legislation concerning data centers, the Beltline and sustainability. 🚫 Data limits: Atlanta City Councilmen Jason Dozier and Matt Westmoreland have introduced bills to prohibit the construction of data centers near transit stops and the Beltline.

Dozier said via X on Monday that they want to preserve those corridors for housing, retail, transportation, and green space.

He also said Atlanta's data center construction spiked by 211% between 2022 and 2023, which is the largest increase nationwide.

💰 Beltline: On Monday, the Atlanta City Council OK'd plans to use $10 million in grant dollars from the Atlanta Regional Commission to fund construction for the Beltline's Southside Trail.

Johnny Hollman Sr.: On Tuesday, City Council approved a $3.8 million settlement with the family of a man who died last year after being tased by an Atlanta police officer.

⚡ Sustainability: Atlanta will use $500,000 from its Affordable Housing Trust Fund to kickstart an Atlanta Community Energy Trust Fund.

The new fund is designed to support Atlanta's clean energy projects through finance sources that include city appropriations and federal funding.

🛣️ Highway work: City Council is considering $3.2 million from the federal transportation department to design and engineer the Midtown Connector Project.t.

The Midtown Connector would create 15 acres of green space over Interstate 85 between North Avenue and Fifth Street, GPB reports.

It's a separate project from the Stitch, which would have 14 acres of green space above the downtown connector between the Civic Center MARTA Center at West Peachtree Street and Piedmont Avenue.

👔 Youth employment: Atlanta City Council OK'd a $2 million allocation to the Summer Youth Employment Program to ensure Atlanta's young people have access to paid jobs this summer.

🚰 Water drama: Officials from Atlanta and Fulton County are planning to meet on May 9, hoping to resolve the city's claim that Fulton owes City Hall $5.7 million in unpaid water bills, the AJC reports.

🗳️ Speaking of water: Atlanta voters will decide during the May primary if they should renew the city's 1% municipal option sales tax to support water and sewer projects, maintenance and operations for another four years.

Early voter turnout, so far, is less than 2%, according to the Center for Civic Innovation.

⚖️ Court judge: Mayor Andre Dickens recently appointed Judge Pierce Hand Seitz, the first openly LGBTQ judge to serve on Atlanta's Municipal Court.