Welcome back to Atlanta City Hall, where lawmakers returned to work this week after a recess. 🐶 Dog catchers: Fulton County commissioners could vote as early as Wednesday on a five-year contract with Atlanta for animal control services. It proposes Atlanta would pay based on its share of service calls Fulton receives across all the municipalities it serves, the AJC reports.

🏞️ Riverlands: Atlanta is entering into a $6.5 million contract with the PATH Foundation nonprofit to build the first segment of a mile-long linear river park trail.

The full trail would span from Standing Peachtree Park to Marietta Road NW, completing the Silver Comet Connector and creating pedestrian access between Downtown and the Chattahoochee River before the 2026 World Cup.

🎊 Dance: City Council has waived bidding requirements for Atlanta's Sept. 7 Senior Ball to let the administration secure contracts quickly. Each contract can't exceed $170,000.

The council will also let Atlanta collect $400,000 in donations for the ball.

The legislation comes a year after Atlanta's Office of the Inspector General alleged the administration violated the city government's spending policies and overspent for the 2022 Senior Ball.

💧 Water works: Atlanta is planning to pay StandGuard Aquatics up to $950,000 for maintenance at the city's 12 outdoor and four indoor pools and six splash pads.

😓 Water woes: Atlanta has to pay $485,000 for violating a federal consent decree designed to mitigate water pollution, the AJC reports.

💡 City attorney: Patrise M. Perkins-Hooker will become Atlanta's interim city attorney on May 9, after city attorney Nina Hickson retires.

Perkins-Hooker is an Atlanta native who has practiced law for nearly 40 years. She serves as the administrative partner for Johnson & Freeman.

👭 Advisory council: Dickens has launched the city's first Women of Atlanta Advisory Council.