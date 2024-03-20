Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Here's what Atlanta leaders are up to this week, ranging from elections, jobs, housing and development. 🗓️ Voting: The Atlanta City Council on Monday OK'd plans for a Nov. 5 special election to fill the Post 3 at-large seat after council member Keisha Sean Waites resigned this month.

The qualifying period for the race is June 25 through June 27.

Atlanta School Board member Eshé P. Collins told Axios she's running for Waites' seat. Collins has been a school board member since 2013.

👨‍🏭Jobs: City Council will use a $1.6 million grant from the Technical College System of Georgia to support employment and training opportunities for veterans, low-income individuals, and other adults who qualify for public assistance benefits.

👮🏽 Security funds: Atlanta is giving the Cloverhurst-Aaron and Metropolitan Security Associates companies an additional $1.5 million from the city's Park Improvement Fund to provide more security to the city's 12 outdoor pools, indoor pools and recreation centers.

🏠 Displacement prevention: City Council is considering plans to donate $250,000 to the nonprofit Hope Atlanta to support efforts to avoid displacement, homelessness and hunger.

The lawmakers also want to donate $100,000 to the Neighbor in Need nonprofit to support emergency home repairs for legacy residents to help prevent displacement.

👀 What we're watching: City Council on Monday introduced an ordinance that would let Mayor Andre Dickens use a "quit claim deed" to sell approximately 1.264 acres of land along Mitchell Street, Raymond Street, and James P. Brawley Drive to Clark Atlanta University.

♻️ Sustainability: Atlanta and 24 other cities will benefit from a national Bloomberg Philanthropies initiative to use $200 million over three years to address climate change, according to the mayor's office.

The possible solutions include developing energy-efficient housing, investing in electric vehicles and infrastructure, and expanding access to clean energy and local nutritious food.

🏗️ Redevelopment: Atlanta is trying to identify a partner for redevelopment of Thomasville Heights in southeast Atlanta.

Atlanta wants to begin by transforming over 7.8 acres of McDonough Boulevard — between Welch Street and Moreland Avenue — into a mix of affordable and market-rate detached single-family houses, townhomes, rentals, and homeownership units.

💭 Community input: Atlanta's city planning department is hosting in-person open house meetings from now through April 16 for residents to share feedback on Atlanta's 5-year update to the City's Comprehensive Development Plan.

👩🏼 Role models: Atlanta's official X/Twitter account caught some online flack on Tuesday when it it posted a photo "celebrating Margaret Thatcher, the UK's first female Prime Minister, for her trailblazing leadership during Women's History Month."

The post said "despite controversy, her bold decisions shaped modern politics and London's global status."

Wil's thought bubble: I'm glad we're not the only ones who recently called attention to some of history's controversial barrier breakers.

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to reflect that Bloomberg Philanthropies is distributing $200 million of its own funding to cities, not federal funding.