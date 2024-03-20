Politic-ATL: Elections, jobs, and development
Here's what Atlanta leaders are up to this week, ranging from elections, jobs, housing and development.
🗓️ Voting: The Atlanta City Council on Monday OK'd plans for a Nov. 5 special election to fill the Post 3 at-large seat after council member Keisha Sean Waites resigned this month.
- The qualifying period for the race is June 25 through June 27.
- Atlanta School Board member Eshé P. Collins told Axios she's running for Waites' seat. Collins has been a school board member since 2013.
👨🏭Jobs: City Council will use a $1.6 million grant from the Technical College System of Georgia to support employment and training opportunities for veterans, low-income individuals, and other adults who qualify for public assistance benefits.
👮🏽 Security funds: Atlanta is giving the Cloverhurst-Aaron and Metropolitan Security Associates companies an additional $1.5 million from the city's Park Improvement Fund to provide more security to the city's 12 outdoor pools, indoor pools and recreation centers.
🏠 Displacement prevention: City Council is considering plans to donate $250,000 to the nonprofit Hope Atlanta to support efforts to avoid displacement, homelessness and hunger.
- The lawmakers also want to donate $100,000 to the Neighbor in Need nonprofit to support emergency home repairs for legacy residents to help prevent displacement.
👀 What we're watching: City Council on Monday introduced an ordinance that would let Mayor Andre Dickens use a "quit claim deed" to sell approximately 1.264 acres of land along Mitchell Street, Raymond Street, and James P. Brawley Drive to Clark Atlanta University.
♻️ Sustainability: Atlanta and 24 other cities will benefit from a national Bloomberg Philanthropies initiative to use $200 million over three years to address climate change, according to the mayor's office.
- The possible solutions include developing energy-efficient housing, investing in electric vehicles and infrastructure, and expanding access to clean energy and local nutritious food.
🏗️ Redevelopment: Atlanta is trying to identify a partner for redevelopment of Thomasville Heights in southeast Atlanta.
- Atlanta wants to begin by transforming over 7.8 acres of McDonough Boulevard — between Welch Street and Moreland Avenue — into a mix of affordable and market-rate detached single-family houses, townhomes, rentals, and homeownership units.
💭 Community input: Atlanta's city planning department is hosting in-person open house meetings from now through April 16 for residents to share feedback on Atlanta's 5-year update to the City's Comprehensive Development Plan.
👩🏼 Role models: Atlanta's official X/Twitter account caught some online flack on Tuesday when it it posted a photo "celebrating Margaret Thatcher, the UK's first female Prime Minister, for her trailblazing leadership during Women's History Month."
- The post said "despite controversy, her bold decisions shaped modern politics and London's global status."
- Wil's thought bubble: I'm glad we're not the only ones who recently called attention to some of history's controversial barrier breakers.
Editor's note: This story has been corrected to reflect that Bloomberg Philanthropies is distributing $200 million of its own funding to cities, not federal funding.
