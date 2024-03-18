Women's History Month, in photos
Happy Women's History Month! March is the time of the year when we celebrate the contributions that women have made in Atlanta and around the world.
- Axios Atlanta put together a photo album highlighting the women who have helped shape Georgia throughout its history.
Editor's note: This photo essay has been updated with additional context about Rebecca Felton.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Atlanta stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Atlanta.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more