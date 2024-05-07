7 hours ago - News

Five-ish Points: Kemp signs bill regulating kratom

Rep. Mike Collins issued a statement denouncing racism after he was criticized for his comments when he shared a video of a white male student making monkey sounds at a Black woman during a pro-Palestinian protest at Ole Miss. (AJC)

Former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, a Republican, has endorsed President Biden's bid for a second term. (Axios)

⚖️ Nathan Wade, the former special prosecutor who resigned from Georgia's election interference case, opens up about the personal relationship he had with District Attorney Fani Willis. (ABC News)

✍️ Gov. Brian Kemp signed legislation that would put limits on the production and sale of kratom. (AP)

🪴 Atlantis Hydroponics, an Atlanta plant store that opened in 1998, plans to relocate to space on Howell Mill Road in Berkeley Park. (What Now Atlanta)

A 15-year-old student died on Monday after a medical emergency at Dunwoody High School. (WSB-TV)

