Five-ish Points: Kemp signs bill regulating kratom

Rep. Mike Collins issued a statement denouncing racism after he was criticized for his comments when he shared a video of a white male student making monkey sounds at a Black woman during a pro-Palestinian protest at Ole Miss. (AJC)

Former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, a Republican, has endorsed President Biden's bid for a second term. (Axios)

⚖️ Nathan Wade, the former special prosecutor who resigned from Georgia's election interference case, opens up about the personal relationship he had with District Attorney Fani Willis. (ABC News)