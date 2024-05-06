Geoff Duncan endorses Biden, says Trump has no moral compass

Geoff Duncan outside outside the Fulton County Courthouse in Atlanta, Georgia on Aug. 14, 2023. Photo: Ben Hendren/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan on Monday endorsed President Biden and said that his fellow Republicans should back the Democrat's re-election bid instead of voting for former President Trump. Why it matters: Duncan was seen as a target for centrist political group No Labels, which announced last month it was dropping plans to run a unity ticket this November.

What he's saying: "Unlike Trump, I've belonged to the GOP my entire life," Duncan wrote in an op-ed published in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Monday.

"This November, I am voting for a decent person I disagree with on policy over a criminal defendant without a moral compass," he wrote.

Duncan said it's "disappointing" to see Republicans "fall in line behind" Trump, and added that "the GOP will never rebuild until we move on from the Trump era, leaving conservative (but not angry) Republicans like me no choice but to pull the lever for Biden."

Between the lines: Duncan argued at the same time that Republicans "should work to elect GOP congressional majorities to block his second-term legislative agenda and provide a check and balance."

