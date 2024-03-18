Geoff Duncan says he won't run with No Labels in November

Geoff Duncan outside outside the Fulton County Courthouse in Atlanta, Georgia on Aug. 14, 2023. Photo: Ben Hendren/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan said Monday that he is withdrawing his name from consideration for a third-party ticket with the centrist political group No Labels. Why it matters: He's the latest lawmaker to turn down running with No Labels in November, as the group says it is continuing with plans to possibly launch a unity ticket to take on former President Trump and President Biden.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this month that No Labels was considering Duncan to lead their ticket.

Duncan's statement comes after high-profile, moderate lawmakers, including former GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.), have also ruled out running with No Labels.

Driving the news: "After careful deliberation, I have withdrawn my name from consideration for the No Labels presidential ticket," Duncan told the Atlanta-Journal Constitution on Monday.

"It was an honor to be approached, and I am grateful to all those who are engaged in good-faith efforts to offer Americans a better choice than the Trump vs. Biden re-match."

Duncan said he is still "focused on healing and improving the Republican Party with a GOP 2.0 so we can elect more common-sense conservative candidates in the future."

Zoom out: No Labels said last week that it was launching a panel, called the "Country Over Party Committee," to help vet possible candidates for the 2024 race.

The 12-person panel will deliver their recommendations for a unity ticket to No Labels delegates for a nomination vote.

No Labels co-chair Joe Lieberman told CNN last week that the group could announce its ticket by the beginning of spring.

