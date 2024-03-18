Geoff Duncan says he won't run with No Labels in November
Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan said Monday that he is withdrawing his name from consideration for a third-party ticket with the centrist political group No Labels.
Why it matters: He's the latest lawmaker to turn down running with No Labels in November, as the group says it is continuing with plans to possibly launch a unity ticket to take on former President Trump and President Biden.
- The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this month that No Labels was considering Duncan to lead their ticket.
- Duncan's statement comes after high-profile, moderate lawmakers, including former GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.), have also ruled out running with No Labels.
Driving the news: "After careful deliberation, I have withdrawn my name from consideration for the No Labels presidential ticket," Duncan told the Atlanta-Journal Constitution on Monday.
- "It was an honor to be approached, and I am grateful to all those who are engaged in good-faith efforts to offer Americans a better choice than the Trump vs. Biden re-match."
- Duncan said he is still "focused on healing and improving the Republican Party with a GOP 2.0 so we can elect more common-sense conservative candidates in the future."
Zoom out: No Labels said last week that it was launching a panel, called the "Country Over Party Committee," to help vet possible candidates for the 2024 race.
- The 12-person panel will deliver their recommendations for a unity ticket to No Labels delegates for a nomination vote.
- No Labels co-chair Joe Lieberman told CNN last week that the group could announce its ticket by the beginning of spring.
