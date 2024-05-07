Emory students have until 3pm on Tuesday to cast a vote of "no confidence" regarding university president Gregory Fenves, spurred by his response to the campus protests over the war in Gaza. Why it matters: The referendum on Fenves' leadership stems from his handling of the protest on April 25 where state, city and campus law enforcement blocked activists from building an encampment. Twenty-eight people were arrested.

State of play: Several school groups approved similar measures against Fenves last week: the College of Arts and Sciences, Emory's student nurses association and the College Council, according to the Emory Wheel.

The student government organization and faculty members at Oxford College, the university's satellite campus in Covington, have also approved "no confidence" votes.

The latest: On Monday, Fenves said Emory's graduation ceremony will take place indoors at the Gas South District in Duluth over "concerns about security and safety."

Fenves also told a virtual meeting with student and faculty government leaders that he did not support activists' demand that the university divest from Israel, Atlanta News First reported.

Reality check: The formal rebukes of Fenves are non-binding. Whether Fenves stays in his job or not is up to the Emory Board of Trustees.

The other side: Emory said in a statement that the school takes campus community members' concerns seriously and "there are a wide range of perspectives being shared."

Yes, but: "No confidence" votes are "the most profound statement that faculty can make about their feelings about a university administration," Pamela Scully, a professor of Women's, Gender, and Sexuality Studies, told Atlanta Civic Circle.