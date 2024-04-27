Several hundred students took part in a protest and rally Friday evening at Emory University. Photo: Kristal Dixon/Axios

Several hundred students gathered at Emory University's Quadrangle for a second day to protest the Isarel-Hamas war. Why it matters: Friday's peaceful rally was a stark contrast to Thursday's violent clashes between protesters and law enforcement where they used tear gas, tasers and pepper balls to disperse the crowd that gathered on the Quad.

Emory's protests are just one of several examples of clashes that have unfolded at universities across the country.

The latest: The pro-Palestinian protesters, made up of mostly Emory students and some faculty members, listened to speakers and chanted phrases such as, "from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" and "Biden, Biden you're a liar; we demand a ceasefire."

Some also spoke about opposing Atlanta's public safety training center and called on Emory to divest from programs or companies that have ties with Israel.

Several members of Emory's staff were seen with signs that read "faculty observer" taped to their chests.

A majority of the protesters then marched to Emory's Cox Hall food court to "occupy" the space where they continued to chant. The students later sat down and began talking while others danced to music.

Catch up quick: Twenty-eight people were arrested following Thursday's altercation and were granted bond on Friday, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

One of the people who were hauled off to DeKalb County Jail was Emory University economics professor Caroline Fohlin, who was thrown to the ground and handcuffed, CNN reported.

Fohlin's attorney, Gregory Clement, told Axios Friday in a statement that she was not part of the protest and emerged from her office, "concerned only about the treatment of students on the Quad."

"She looks forward to vigorously defending the accusations against her in court," Clement said.

The other side: Emory University President Gregory Fenves said in a statement that the school wants to work with students and faculty to "facilitate their peaceful expression," but will not tolerate violence, vandalism or "any attempt to disrupt our campus through the construction of encampments."

"These actions are counter to our values, and they disrupt the core purpose of the university and its educational and research missions," said Fenves, who the AJC reports faces a vote of no confidence by the faculty senate of Emory's College of Arts and Sciences.

Yes, but: Emory graduate student Jadelynn Zhang, a first-year Ph.D student in sociology, told Axios Friday that the police tactics were "a disproportionate response to the actions of protesters" who were sharing food and passing out literature.