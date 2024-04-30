Share on email (opens in new window)

Georgia Power's two new nuclear reactors at Plant Vogtle are now pumping electricity to customers' lights and laptops. Why it matters: The start of "commercial operation" at Vogtle's Unit 4 closes the door on an expansion project that ran years behind schedule and billions of dollars over budget.

The units — the first reactors built from scratch in the U.S. in more than 30 years — make Vogtle the largest clean energy provider in the U.S., Georgia Power CEO Kim Greene said in a statement.

By the numbers: Vogtle will generate approximately 30 million megawatt hours of electricity each year for Georgia Power's roughly 2.7 million customers, the company said.

The new units can generate enough electricity to power an estimated 500,000 homes and businesses for "at least 60 to 80 years."

Zoom in: The two new reactors' total cost ballooned from an estimated $14 billion in 2009 when construction began to more than $30 billion, the AP reported last year.

Unit 3 entered commercial operation in 2023, six years behind schedule.

Between the lines: Unlike coal or natural gas, nuclear power generation does not emit carbon. The technology will play a key role in curbing the effects of climate change.

However, the mining and production of uranium that's used during the fission process to create electricity does.

Follow the money: In 2009, state lawmakers approved a controversial law allowing Georgia Power to start charging ratepayers roughly $1.6 billion in advance to foot the project's financing costs.

This past year, the Georgia Public Service Commission, the quasi-judicial state agency that regulates electricity prices, approved the company's request to pass on $7.6 billion in construction costs to ratepayers, the AJC reports.

State of play: Georgia's demand for electricity and need for more carbon-free energy is only expected to increase.