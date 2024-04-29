More Atlantans are drinking coffee
We Southerners really love our coffee.
Driving the brews: 66% of adults in the South drank coffee in the past day, a 6% increase from 2020, according to a recent National Coffee Association survey.
The big picture: Nationally, daily coffee drinking among U.S. adults is at 67%, a high of more than 20 years, NCA polling shows.
- In 2004 when NCA began tracking national data, less than half of adults had coffee in the past day nationwide.
Between the lines: Although drip coffee is the most popular way to prepare coffee, consumption of espresso-based beverages has grown nationally.
- Lattes are the most popular — 18% of American adults drank one in the past week — followed by espresso shots and cappuccinos, NCA says.
If you're looking for a place to work with a cup of Joe, check out our list of the best coffee shops to work from around Atlanta.
💭 Kristal's thought bubble: I normally drink English breakfast tea but occasionally indulge in a latte or espresso shots. Traditional ground coffee is a no-go for me.
