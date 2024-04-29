More Atlantans are drinking coffee

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: National Coffee Association; Note: Polling was conducted in January; Chart: Axios Visuals We Southerners really love our coffee. Driving the brews: 66% of adults in the South drank coffee in the past day, a 6% increase from 2020, according to a recent National Coffee Association survey.

The big picture: Nationally, daily coffee drinking among U.S. adults is at 67%, a high of more than 20 years, NCA polling shows.

In 2004 when NCA began tracking national data, less than half of adults had coffee in the past day nationwide.

Between the lines: Although drip coffee is the most popular way to prepare coffee, consumption of espresso-based beverages has grown nationally.

Lattes are the most popular — 18% of American adults drank one in the past week — followed by espresso shots and cappuccinos, NCA says.

If you're looking for a place to work with a cup of Joe, check out our list of the best coffee shops to work from around Atlanta.

💭 Kristal's thought bubble: I normally drink English breakfast tea but occasionally indulge in a latte or espresso shots. Traditional ground coffee is a no-go for me.