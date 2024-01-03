Jan 3, 2024 - Things to Do

Atlanta's best coffee shops to work from

headshot
headshot
2

The view from Chattahoochee Coffee Company's Riverside location. Photo: Emma Hurt/Axios

You're not back in the office full-time. And you can only stand to work from home so much.

  • Find a happy medium in one of Atlanta's coffee shops.

Axios Atlanta has compiled some of the city's best spots to work from based on solid Wi-Fi, noteworthy food and beverages, and ample table space.

Of note: If you're making an extended visit, be sure to tip accordingly.

Chattahoochee Coffee Company

This local chain has three spots — including on the banks of its namesake.

Be smart: We are partial to the cozy westside location, but Chattahoochee's Riverside spot within the Walton apartment complex in Cumberland stands out for its incomparable views of the waterway.

Reality check: You have to enter the apartment complex's gate to find the Riverside shop. It's open only to the complex's residents on weekends.

  • Parking there is limited to 2 hours.

East Pole

East Pole has two Atlanta spots: in Armour Yards and Poncey–Highland.

Be smart: Both are sleekly designed, but Armour Yards has a remarkable, expansive terraced seating area that's great for team talks.

FiNCA to FiLTER

This local shop founded during the pandemic has locations in the West End and Old Fourth Ward. A third is coming to Grant Park soon.

Be smart: Order the SCORPiO SPRiTZER — a mix of spritzer, iced sparkling americano and pomegranate — for a pick-me-up.

San Francisco Coffee Roasting Company

Even though the name doesn't betray it, this is an Atlanta chain with cozy Virginia-Highland and Candler Park locations that are great for working.

Be smart: An extensive food and pastry menu will keep you fueled all day long.

Reality check: The Candler Park location closes on the earlier side, at 2pm on weekdays.

Muchacho

Find a high seat, two-top or a booth and enjoy coffee, breakfast tacos and hanging pothos plants in this former railroad depot in Reynoldstown.

Be smart: On a pretty day, the patio provides some shade and nooks to focus on projects.

Reality check: Take the Beltline if possible — empty spots don't stay that way for long.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Atlanta.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Atlanta stories

No stories could be found

Atlantapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Atlanta.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more