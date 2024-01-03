Atlanta's best coffee shops to work from
You're not back in the office full-time. And you can only stand to work from home so much.
- Find a happy medium in one of Atlanta's coffee shops.
Axios Atlanta has compiled some of the city's best spots to work from based on solid Wi-Fi, noteworthy food and beverages, and ample table space.
Of note: If you're making an extended visit, be sure to tip accordingly.
Chattahoochee Coffee Company
This local chain has three spots — including on the banks of its namesake.
Be smart: We are partial to the cozy westside location, but Chattahoochee's Riverside spot within the Walton apartment complex in Cumberland stands out for its incomparable views of the waterway.
Reality check: You have to enter the apartment complex's gate to find the Riverside shop. It's open only to the complex's residents on weekends.
- Parking there is limited to 2 hours.
East Pole
East Pole has two Atlanta spots: in Armour Yards and Poncey–Highland.
Be smart: Both are sleekly designed, but Armour Yards has a remarkable, expansive terraced seating area that's great for team talks.
This local shop founded during the pandemic has locations in the West End and Old Fourth Ward. A third is coming to Grant Park soon.
Be smart: Order the SCORPiO SPRiTZER — a mix of spritzer, iced sparkling americano and pomegranate — for a pick-me-up.
San Francisco Coffee Roasting Company
Even though the name doesn't betray it, this is an Atlanta chain with cozy Virginia-Highland and Candler Park locations that are great for working.
Be smart: An extensive food and pastry menu will keep you fueled all day long.
Reality check: The Candler Park location closes on the earlier side, at 2pm on weekdays.
Find a high seat, two-top or a booth and enjoy coffee, breakfast tacos and hanging pothos plants in this former railroad depot in Reynoldstown.
Be smart: On a pretty day, the patio provides some shade and nooks to focus on projects.
Reality check: Take the Beltline if possible — empty spots don't stay that way for long.
