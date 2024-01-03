Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

You're not back in the office full-time. And you can only stand to work from home so much. Find a happy medium in one of Atlanta's coffee shops. Axios Atlanta has compiled some of the city's best spots to work from based on solid Wi-Fi, noteworthy food and beverages, and ample table space. Of note: If you're making an extended visit, be sure to tip accordingly.

Chattahoochee Coffee Company



This local chain has three spots — including on the banks of its namesake.

Be smart: We are partial to the cozy westside location, but Chattahoochee's Riverside spot within the Walton apartment complex in Cumberland stands out for its incomparable views of the waterway.

Reality check: You have to enter the apartment complex's gate to find the Riverside shop. It's open only to the complex's residents on weekends.

Parking there is limited to 2 hours.

East Pole



East Pole has two Atlanta spots: in Armour Yards and Poncey–Highland.



Be smart: Both are sleekly designed, but Armour Yards has a remarkable, expansive terraced seating area that's great for team talks.

FiNCA to FiLTER

This local shop founded during the pandemic has locations in the West End and Old Fourth Ward. A third is coming to Grant Park soon.

Be smart: Order the SCORPiO SPRiTZER — a mix of spritzer, iced sparkling americano and pomegranate — for a pick-me-up.

San Francisco Coffee Roasting Company

Even though the name doesn't betray it, this is an Atlanta chain with cozy Virginia-Highland and Candler Park locations that are great for working.

Be smart: An extensive food and pastry menu will keep you fueled all day long.

Reality check: The Candler Park location closes on the earlier side, at 2pm on weekdays.

Muchacho

Find a high seat, two-top or a booth and enjoy coffee, breakfast tacos and hanging pothos plants in this former railroad depot in Reynoldstown.

Be smart: On a pretty day, the patio provides some shade and nooks to focus on projects.

Reality check: Take the Beltline if possible — empty spots don't stay that way for long.