Atlanta's women-owned businesses are booming
Women-owned business openings in Atlanta increased 7% in 2023 compared to 2022, according to new Yelp data.
By the numbers: 1,858 women-owned businesses opened up in Atlanta in 2023, compared to 1,743 in 2022.
The big picture: Women-owned business openings rose 17% nationwide.
- Austin (34%), Miami (31%), Washington, D.C. (25%), Denver (25%) and Orlando (22%) saw the highest growth rates among U.S. metros with at least 500 openings in 2023, according to Yelp.
Winners: Along with Atlanta (1,858), Los Angeles (4,741), New York City (3,189), Miami (2,190) and Dallas (1,898) metro areas saw the highest overall number of new women-owned businesses in 2023.
Fun fact: Women-owned hotels and travel businesses saw the highest new business growth, 16% more than the national average. In Atlanta, women-led limo businesses grew by 250%.
Go deeper: The "she"-conomy is booming and expanding
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Atlanta stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Atlanta.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more