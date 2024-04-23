Kemp signs school voucher bill into law

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed a controversial school voucher bill into law on Tuesday that will allow some parents to use tax dollars to enroll their children in private schools. Zoom in: The Georgia Promise Scholarship Act provides a $6,500 voucher per year to parents to help cover the cost of enrolling their children in participating private schools.

Students have to be enrolled for one year in schools ranked among the lowest performing in the state.

A parent's income can't exceed 400% of the federal poverty level, or around $120,000 for a family of four.

What they're saying: Kemp said the "best gift we can give our next generation is a quality education that opens the doors for new opportunities."

He also said the state recently passed other measures "to ensure parents play a leading role in their child's education because we know it's not the government's role to dictate to families what the best choice is for their child."

"It is our job to support them in making that decision," he said.

The other side: David Schaefer, vice president of research and policy for the left-leaning Georgia Budget and Policy Institute, said the bill takes "crucial public money away from public K-12 schools."

He also said vouchers are generally used by parents in wealthier counties near urban areas and that they are unpopular with Georgia voters.

The big picture: School vouchers have become a hot topic in legislatures across the South.