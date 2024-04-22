Starting Monday, 24-7 access to the world's busiest airport will be restricted to passengers, workers and other people conducting official business. Why it matters: Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport is owned and operated by the City of Atlanta and can serve up to 80,000 people every day.

Airport officials say the new policies are aimed at increasing "safety and security" after complaints of unauthorized taxi or ride-share service solicitations and baggage theft, the AJC reported in February.

How it works: Beginning April 22, airport officials said in a statement, Hartsfield-Jackson access will be limited to "ticketed passengers, personnel, individuals meeting or greeting passengers, those performing facility maintenance, and others who have legitimate business to conduct at the Airport."

The new rules — an expansion of an overnight limited-access policy — cover the domestic and international terminals, the SkyTrain, rental car center, and parking decks.

Police can ask people why they're at Hartsfield-Jackson or show credentials, officials said, or ask to see their boarding pass or "proof of airport business."

Yes, but: The new regulations approved by the Atlanta City Council this past February will not affect people dropping off or picking up passengers.

Of note: The airport says the public will have a 30-day grace period to become familiar with the policy.

The bottom line: Get in that family trip to Hartsfield-Jackson while you can.