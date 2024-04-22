Apr 22, 2024 - Travel

Atlanta airport limiting 24-7 access to passengers and workers

Air travel passengers wait for baggage at luggage carousels in the Atlanta airport

The baggage claim area in Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Credit: Dustin Chambers/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Starting Monday, 24-7 access to the world's busiest airport will be restricted to passengers, workers and other people conducting official business.

Why it matters: Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport is owned and operated by the City of Atlanta and can serve up to 80,000 people every day.

  • Airport officials say the new policies are aimed at increasing "safety and security" after complaints of unauthorized taxi or ride-share service solicitations and baggage theft, the AJC reported in February.

How it works: Beginning April 22, airport officials said in a statement, Hartsfield-Jackson access will be limited to "ticketed passengers, personnel, individuals meeting or greeting passengers, those performing facility maintenance, and others who have legitimate business to conduct at the Airport."

  • The new rules — an expansion of an overnight limited-access policy — cover the domestic and international terminals, the SkyTrain, rental car center, and parking decks.
  • Police can ask people why they're at Hartsfield-Jackson or show credentials, officials said, or ask to see their boarding pass or "proof of airport business."

Yes, but: The new regulations approved by the Atlanta City Council this past February will not affect people dropping off or picking up passengers.

Of note: The airport says the public will have a 30-day grace period to become familiar with the policy.

The bottom line: Get in that family trip to Hartsfield-Jackson while you can.

