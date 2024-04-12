Share on email (opens in new window)

👋 Greetings and salutations. This week my girlfriend and I ate at Southern National before attending Write Club, the monthly "combative philanthropic literary bloodsport" at Dad's Garage. The big picture: If you haven't visited chef Duane Nutter (formerly of One Flew South) and restaurateur Reggie Washington's Georgia Avenue restaurant, which opened last summer, make plans to do so.

Zoom in: The menu's New Southern. My girlfriend ordered the herb-buttered broiled redfish. I ate the tandoori cauliflower atop cashew creamed couscous, mushrooms, spinach and cucumber tomato relish.

For appetizers, we opted for the spring mix salad, superbly roasted harissa carrots and golden beets, and the stop-me-before-I-order-another-serving of jalapeno johnny cakes.

The vibe: Floor-to-ceiling curtains break up the space punctuated with a wraparound, underlit bar.

The service was excellent; our server was accommodating when we requested to substitute the side of smothered turkey green beans for a vegetarian option (in this case, the kung pao vegetables).

Of note: I entrusted the bartender to mix a nonalcoholic drink based on simple ingredients: lemon, carbonation and something spicy. They succeeded.