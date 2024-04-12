Southern National delights in Summerhill
👋 Greetings and salutations. This week my girlfriend and I ate at Southern National before attending Write Club, the monthly "combative philanthropic literary bloodsport" at Dad's Garage.
The big picture: If you haven't visited chef Duane Nutter (formerly of One Flew South) and restaurateur Reggie Washington's Georgia Avenue restaurant, which opened last summer, make plans to do so.
Zoom in: The menu's New Southern. My girlfriend ordered the herb-buttered broiled redfish. I ate the tandoori cauliflower atop cashew creamed couscous, mushrooms, spinach and cucumber tomato relish.
- For appetizers, we opted for the spring mix salad, superbly roasted harissa carrots and golden beets, and the stop-me-before-I-order-another-serving of jalapeno johnny cakes.
The vibe: Floor-to-ceiling curtains break up the space punctuated with a wraparound, underlit bar.
- The service was excellent; our server was accommodating when we requested to substitute the side of smothered turkey green beans for a vegetarian option (in this case, the kung pao vegetables).
Of note: I entrusted the bartender to mix a nonalcoholic drink based on simple ingredients: lemon, carbonation and something spicy. They succeeded.
More Atlanta stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Atlanta.