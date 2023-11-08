Share on email (opens in new window)

Are you not entertained? Photo: Courtesy of Write Club Atlanta

Write Club, the monthly literary slugfest where creative Atlanta writers tap gloves and battle for a good cause, returns tonight.

What's happening: Once a month, Write Club takes over 7 Stages in Little Five Points for a hand-to-hand combat of words, wits and wonder.

How it works: Two writers have six minutes each to read stories they've written beforehand about opposing ideas assigned by Write Club producers Nick Tecosky, Mykal June, Dani Herd and Jon Carr.

Think high vs. low, light vs. dark, fresh vs. canned. You get the idea.

In gladiator fashion, the audience's applause decides the winner. Nonprofits receive a share of the evening's proceeds.

Yes, but: Each combatant has seven minutes. Hard stop and man, it hurts when that buzzer sounds.

What they're saying: "It's the tenderest bloodsport!" Tecosky told Axios. "A dynamic event. And all the cool kids are doing it. Aren't you a cool kid?"

🥇 Thomas' thought bubble: I have a 1-0 record in Write Club battles. My winning story was a fictitious yarn about befriending the lead singer of Sugar Ray and finding my place in the world.

Never have I felt so alive.

Details: Tonight's Write Club theme is Feast of Pain. Doors open at 7:30pm.