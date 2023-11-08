Write Club's "combative philanthropic literary bloodsport" returns
Write Club, the monthly literary slugfest where creative Atlanta writers tap gloves and battle for a good cause, returns tonight.
What's happening: Once a month, Write Club takes over 7 Stages in Little Five Points for a hand-to-hand combat of words, wits and wonder.
How it works: Two writers have six minutes each to read stories they've written beforehand about opposing ideas assigned by Write Club producers Nick Tecosky, Mykal June, Dani Herd and Jon Carr.
- Think high vs. low, light vs. dark, fresh vs. canned. You get the idea.
- In gladiator fashion, the audience's applause decides the winner. Nonprofits receive a share of the evening's proceeds.
Yes, but: Each combatant has seven minutes. Hard stop and man, it hurts when that buzzer sounds.
What they're saying: "It's the tenderest bloodsport!" Tecosky told Axios. "A dynamic event. And all the cool kids are doing it. Aren't you a cool kid?"
🥇 Thomas' thought bubble: I have a 1-0 record in Write Club battles. My winning story was a fictitious yarn about befriending the lead singer of Sugar Ray and finding my place in the world.
- Never have I felt so alive.
Details: Tonight's Write Club theme is Feast of Pain. Doors open at 7:30pm.
