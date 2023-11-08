2 hours ago - Things to Do

Write Club's "combative philanthropic literary bloodsport" returns

A man in a coat jacket stretches out his arms while telling a story to a bright packed theater with stadium-style seating

Are you not entertained? Photo: Courtesy of Write Club Atlanta

Write Club, the monthly literary slugfest where creative Atlanta writers tap gloves and battle for a good cause, returns tonight.

What's happening: Once a month, Write Club takes over 7 Stages in Little Five Points for a hand-to-hand combat of words, wits and wonder.

How it works: Two writers have six minutes each to read stories they've written beforehand about opposing ideas assigned by Write Club producers Nick Tecosky, Mykal June, Dani Herd and Jon Carr.

  • Think high vs. low, light vs. dark, fresh vs. canned. You get the idea.
  • In gladiator fashion, the audience's applause decides the winner. Nonprofits receive a share of the evening's proceeds.

Yes, but: Each combatant has seven minutes. Hard stop and man, it hurts when that buzzer sounds.

What they're saying: "It's the tenderest bloodsport!" Tecosky told Axios. "A dynamic event. And all the cool kids are doing it. Aren't you a cool kid?"

🥇 Thomas' thought bubble: I have a 1-0 record in Write Club battles. My winning story was a fictitious yarn about befriending the lead singer of Sugar Ray and finding my place in the world.

  • Never have I felt so alive.

Details: Tonight's Write Club theme is Feast of Pain. Doors open at 7:30pm.

