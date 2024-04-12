There's a 1 in 9.2 quintillion chance of picking a perfect March Madness bracket, but that didn't stop y'all from trying. State of play: Dozens of you signed up for Axios Atlanta's men's and women's bracket challenges, and three of y'all came out on top.

Congrats to Trevor Bowden and Austin Jensen who had the best men's brackets, each correctly selecting UConn as the national champs despite only getting two of the Final Four teams right.

Fun fact: Bowden predicted the combined score from the championship game would be 137 points; it was 135. So close.

The other side: Kelechi Iwuaba took the crown on the women's side, nailing South Carolina beating Iowa in the national title game, despite, yet again, only getting two of the Final Four teams.

The bottom line: We hope you had fun! Thanks for playing.