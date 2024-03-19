Mar 19, 2024 - Sports
Join Axios Atlanta's NCAA March Madness challenge
Selection Sunday has come and gone, and the brackets for the NCAA men's and women's tournaments are set.
State of play: Let the madness begin. Each year hundreds of thousands of people set out to correctly predict the winner of the Big Dance. And while no teams from Georgia are in the running this year, we still wanted in on the fun.
- UGA is playing in the NIT and will host Xavier on Tuesday at 7pm. You can watch on ESPN.
How it works: Sign up for our Axios Atlanta group on ESPN and enter a bracket for the men's or women's side — or both!
- Once the tournament wraps up, we'll see who had the most accurate predictions and select a winner from each group. On the line: bragging rights.
- We've set a password — "Axios" — to enter the group.
- Entries must be completed by Thursday, March 21, at noon.
The bottom line: No pressure! It's just for fun.
