Madeira Park wine bar coming to Poncey-Highland
The celebrated duo behind Miller Union is teaming up with one of Atlanta's most creative sommeliers to open Madeira Park, a Poncey-Highland wine bar.
Why it matters: The concept is the first in years from Steven Satterfield, the James Beard-winning chef, and his Michelin-recognized business partner Neal McCarthy.
Zoom in: McCarthy and Tim Willard of the Dive Wine pop-up series will curate a mix of hard-to-find labels, mature vintages and "approachable sips," according to a statement.
- Satterfield will serve his New Southern, seasonal takes on charcuterie and cheese and other small shareable plates.
Zoom out: Madeira Park will be located in the ground-floor cafe space of Otto's Apartment Hotel on North Highland Avenue.
- The hotel is in the historic former home of The Highland Inn and part of a mixed-use revamp that includes Colette Bread and Bakeshop and Supermarket, a forthcoming art space.
The vibe: For the menu, think more "mix-n-match" than Miller Union's composed style, Satterfield said.
- Plans include a street-facing patio to take advantage of the humming stretch of North Highland that includes Tio Lucho's, Fishmonger and East Pole.
Of note: Madeira Park was an actual place in Copenhill, the long-gone neighborhood that was demolished to build I-485, a controversial highway project blocked by community activists.
- Madeira Park was eventually absorbed by Poncey-Highland.
What's next: Madeira Park will open later this year. No word yet on an exact date.
