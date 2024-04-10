Madeira Park wine bar coming to Poncey-Highland

Share on email (opens in new window)

The celebrated duo behind Miller Union is teaming up with one of Atlanta's most creative sommeliers to open Madeira Park, a Poncey-Highland wine bar. Why it matters: The concept is the first in years from Steven Satterfield, the James Beard-winning chef, and his Michelin-recognized business partner Neal McCarthy.

Zoom in: McCarthy and Tim Willard of the Dive Wine pop-up series will curate a mix of hard-to-find labels, mature vintages and "approachable sips," according to a statement.

Satterfield will serve his New Southern, seasonal takes on charcuterie and cheese and other small shareable plates.

Zoom out: Madeira Park will be located in the ground-floor cafe space of Otto's Apartment Hotel on North Highland Avenue.

The hotel is in the historic former home of The Highland Inn and part of a mixed-use revamp that includes Colette Bread and Bakeshop and Supermarket, a forthcoming art space.

The vibe: For the menu, think more "mix-n-match" than Miller Union's composed style, Satterfield said.

Plans include a street-facing patio to take advantage of the humming stretch of North Highland that includes Tio Lucho's, Fishmonger and East Pole.

Of note: Madeira Park was an actual place in Copenhill, the long-gone neighborhood that was demolished to build I-485, a controversial highway project blocked by community activists.

Madeira Park was eventually absorbed by Poncey-Highland.

What's next: Madeira Park will open later this year. No word yet on an exact date.