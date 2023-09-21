Colette Bread and Bakeshop comes to Poncey-Highland
When people line up for pastries, consider that a sign.
Driving the news: Colette Bread and Bakeshop, a new brick-and-mortar spot from baker Sarah Dodge, is drawing crowds three days a week for its selection of bread, bagels, and all sorts of sweet baked goods.
Details: The bread menu is continuously evolving, and current options include pain au levain, pain de mie, brioche, and focaccia — sometimes cheddar herb loaves and olive rosemary.
- Pastry items include cinnamon rolls, brioche tarts, galettes and more.
In the weeds: Named after the iconic French novelist Sidonie Gabrielle-Colette, the bakery works primarily on wholesale orders to local shops and restaurants.
- "By the time retail customers walk through the door, we've already sold 50 loaves to wholesale customers depending on the day," Dodge told Axios.
Catch up quick: Dodge, who's worked with H&F Bread, Little Tart and 8Arm, took up baking after graduating from college to relieve stress.
- "Baking requires focus, attention to detail, and consistency and is an activity that allows me to shut the rest of the world out in a way, a meditation of sorts."
Details: Located along Highland Row, the bakery's retail operation opens Thursday and Friday 8am-1pm and Saturday 9am-1pm.
What's next: Classes on how to bake sourdough and sharpen knife skills are on the way.
- She also wants to keep the doors open on some evenings so people could stop by for bread, veggies, and soup and then pick up wine or non-alcoholic drinks at nearby Elemental or Zero Co.
