Colette Bread and Bakeshop comes to Poncey-Highland

When people line up for pastries, consider that a sign.

Driving the news: Colette Bread and Bakeshop, a new brick-and-mortar spot from baker Sarah Dodge, is drawing crowds three days a week for its selection of bread, bagels, and all sorts of sweet baked goods.

Details: The bread menu is continuously evolving, and current options include pain au levain, pain de mie, brioche, and focaccia — sometimes cheddar herb loaves and olive rosemary.

Pastry items include cinnamon rolls, brioche tarts, galettes and more.

In the weeds: Named after the iconic French novelist Sidonie Gabrielle-Colette, the bakery works primarily on wholesale orders to local shops and restaurants.

"By the time retail customers walk through the door, we've already sold 50 loaves to wholesale customers depending on the day," Dodge told Axios.

Catch up quick: Dodge, who's worked with H&F Bread, Little Tart and 8Arm, took up baking after graduating from college to relieve stress.

"Baking requires focus, attention to detail, and consistency and is an activity that allows me to shut the rest of the world out in a way, a meditation of sorts."

Details: Located along Highland Row, the bakery's retail operation opens Thursday and Friday 8am-1pm and Saturday 9am-1pm.

What's next: Classes on how to bake sourdough and sharpen knife skills are on the way.